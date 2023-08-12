We’re down to the final few sleeps before the fall season swings into full gear. Fall sports tryouts kick up on Monday. Friday marked the two-week warning to the first full slate of high school sports action.
It’s about time.
Summertime was a nice downtime, but it was just that, downtime. Outside of the college basketball coaching carousel giving the Region a summer spin, there wasn’t a whole lot of championship excitement around local sports as we embarked into the dog days.
The SwampBats struggled mightily through June and the writing was on the wall just a week or so into July that there would be no August baseball at Alumni. Greater Keene Babe Ruth teams, normally right in the mix as regional contenders, went without a state title. Keene Post 4 Senior Legion narrowly missed a playoff berth, though the Junior Legion squad did advance to the state semifinal.
It’s all left this reporter ready to cover some big games again. So, who will it be this fall?
On the gridiron, Monadnock was a semifinalist last season. The Huskies are one of three area schools — along with Fall Mountain and ConVal — that will duke it out for a top-four finish and spot in the Division III postseason. ConVal boys soccer, which won back-to-back state titles in 2018 and 2019, was back in the Division II semifinals a year ago, as well.
Keene High golf seemingly is always competing for a top-three spot in Division I. The Blackbirds were third at the state tournament last year when they played hosts at Bretwood.
Cross country remains one of the area’s strongest fall sports. David Goldsmith enters his 41st season overseeing the Blackbirds boys trail blazers. Keene was a disappointing ninth at last year’s D-I meet, but freshman Sully Sturtz was fourth. The Keene High girls, state champs in 2021, were fourth at last year’s D-I meet. In Division III, the Monadnock and Conant girls have each been in the top four the past two seasons.
Here’s hoping this fall brings more hardware.
Keene State men’s basketball is hosting its yearly prospect camp this weekend. The camp will bring in a whopping 50 Owl hopefuls, triple the number of participants from last year according to coach David Hastings and the most in his seven years with the program.
With both area college men’s basketball teams entering a new chapter — at least in the head coaching department — the time seems right for an annual Franklin Pierce-Keene State men’s preseason scrimmage. The programs have not faced each other in 20 years according to former FPU coach Dave Chadbourne.
Franklin Pierce football is entering its fourth season as a full-time Division II program. The Ravens got their first Northeast-10 victory last season. They are picked to finish seventh of eight teams in the conference this season. They open their home schedule in Week 4 on Sept. 23, against conference favorites New Haven.
Both Franklin Pierce soccer teams are nationally-ranked in Division II, the defending national champion men are No. 1 while the women enter the fall ranked No. 12.
Trivia: Which four Major League Baseball players hit a home run as a teenager and after turning 40 years old? Answers below.
It could be a bleak fall for local pro teams. It’s early days for the Patriots, but even the biggest In-Bill-We-Trust-ers likely would be happy with anything better than a .500 season given the growing competitiveness of the AFC East. Regardless, it’s sink-or-swim time for Mac Jones.
The underdog, underbudget Red Sox may well peak-and-valley their way to an above-.500 season. Chaim Bloom’s nothing burger at the deadline was as disappointing as it was unsurprising given recent deadline trends in Boston.
Eventually, Bloom is going to have to strike a blockbuster deal. Sometimes, you have to trade Hanley Ramirez for Josh Beckett. Sure, there was no Beckett-equivalent on the block this year. But do you trust Bloom to pull the trigger on that deal when it comes available?
It could be Boston’s ninth playoff-less October since 2010, but at least Blaze Jordan is still with the Sea Dogs. Sigh.
Many probably have forgotten the low expectations last year’s Bruins entered the season with. They’ll be even lower without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci up the middle. With little financial flexibility and little in the trade asset department, Boston will go with what they got — which currently is not enough in a stacked Atlantic.
Boston’s championship hopes in 2023-24 seem to lie with the Boston Celtics. I’d put Kristaps Porzingis in bubble wrap until Valentine’s Day.
Trivia Answers: Ty Cobb, Rusty Staub, Gary Sheffield, Alex Rodriguez.
