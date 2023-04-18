BOSTON — "No more hurting people. Peace."
Martin Richard would have been 18 years old this year — eligible to run the Boston Marathon for the first time.
Instead, his youthful, toothy smile and his message for peace lives on as Boston's little brother — forever 8 years old and full of hope.
It has been 10 years since two bombs on Boylston Street — the final stretch of the Boston Marathon — took the lives of Richard, Krystle Campbell and Lingzi Lu. In just 15 seconds on April 15, 2013, an act of hateful, domestic terrorism changed Boston in perpetuity.
I remember that day and the week that followed almost more vividly now than I did in the direct aftermath. I still tremble when I try to write about it. It was a full-circle, emotional journey that began at Fenway Park, brought me to Boylston — just a football field away from the second explosion — then to TD Garden and back to Fenway Park again all in one week.
My friends and I had met for the annual Patriot's Day Red Sox game, an 11:10 first pitch as is tradition on Marathon Monday. It's the only MLB game of the season that begins before noon, making it uniquely ours. Andrew Bailey blew a save, which set up Mike Napoli's walk-off wall ball as the Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 20 minutes later than they should have. Who knows how many injuries Bailey may have actually prevented?
We were making our way down Boylston, en route to my Back Bay studio apartment. I was still humming "Dirty Water" at the corner of Boylston and Hereford — the race's final turn — when the first explosion went off. We heard it, we saw the smoke, but as first-timers on Boylston, we had no idea what it could have been. We were mid questions to each other when the second blast went off — this one was right in our view, and the quake it sent down Boylston was enough to make it unmistakable that something horrible was taking place. I'll never forget the pale faces of those closer to the explosion than us who ran toward us.
I remember the panic of trying to reach my family to let them know I was unharmed and cell service being down. I remember the worry that set in when I realized I had to have known at least a dozen people that were much closer to harm's way down the street than I was and the embraces we shared when I was able to meet up with some of them in Boston Common in the hours afterward.
My neighborhood was an FBI crime scene. When I returned to my apartment the next morning, Back Bay was a ghost town. Runners' and spectators' belongings were still scattered along the cross streets and the foil blankets provided to runners after crossing the finish line blew in the breeze. Boylston was closed to the public and would remain so for sometime. That week, I had to check in with National Guardsmen on my corner to take out my trash.
My job as a brand ambassador for Comcast Xfinity brought me to TD Garden on Wednesday night, the first time the city congregated since the bombing. We sang the "Star-Spangled Banner" as one and it was the first time I cried since the bombing. I was hugging people I had never met before. After another lockdown during a city-wide manhunt, which ended in the morning hours of April 19, I was back at Fenway Park for my job on April 20.
"This is our (expletive) city," said David Ortiz in a pre-game speech to the crowd. "Nobody's gonna dictate our freedom. Stay strong."
Damn right.
I had walked by the marathon finish line hundreds of times before the bombing and countless times in the years following. It was my daily walk to and from school and work. I chose never to avoid it, even if it meant I might get to work a little red-eyed on the days I got a little too caught up in the memories.
This year was the first time since 2013 I attended the Red Sox game on Marathon Monday. A rain delay packed most of the crowd into the concourse, where we roared as we watched the wheelchair division and elite divisions of the marathon break the tape.
Later, I watched Martin Richard's older brother Henry finish the race on television. How badly I wished he would have crossed the line with his brother and we never would have heard about it. How badly I wished Martin was just another high school senior from Dorchester.
I thought again about that photo of him holding that sign:
"No more hurting people. Peace."
I was reminded that there is always hope. That good can and will prevail. That in the face of unspeakable hate, loss and tragedy, we came together and stood arm in arm.
Because of that, the Boston Marathon will always be bigger than just one of the world's most iconic sporting events. It will always be about hope and unity, and forging on no matter the obstacles.
That's Boston Strong.
