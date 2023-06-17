There’s something uniquely special about the spring sports season at the high school level.
Not to take anything away from the fall or the winter, but there’s something to the finality of the spring season that packs an extra punch as June nears and tournament time coincides with the end of the school year.
Tournament games on graduation day, proms, graduation parties — it’s all happening in the spring and it makes those June tournament runs all the more memorable.
At the end of the season, freshmen become sophomores, sophomores become upperclassmen and juniors become the top dogs on campus.
Seniors get ready for the next chapter and tell their underclassmen teammates to heed the warnings that it all goes by so fast. After the final out or whistle, there’s no “see you tomorrow.” Instead, it’s “have a good summer.”
For me, the spring went by in a flash. It feels like just yesterday I was hunkering down for the winter tournament season and now we are already well into SwampBats season. We are just 55 days from coach Linwood Patnode and the Keene High football team convening for the first day of fall practice.
But let’s not rush ahead just yet. There was plenty to admire during the spring sports season in the Monadnock Region and plenty of accolades and accomplishments that made it a memorable one.
Here’s a look back on some of the top storylines from the spring sports season:
It’s difficult to begin anywhere else than with the Monadnock baseball team and its historic three-year run in Division III. The Huskies could not cap off their third-straight state title, and saw their winning streak come to a close at a whopping 43 games with a 2-0 loss to White Mountains.
Only one other high school baseball team in the country carried a longer winning streak through the season — Parkland, Fla.,’s Stoneman Douglas, which sits at 51-straight wins after a 29-0 season and is largely recognized as the best team in the country.
Division III Player of the Year Cam Olivo hit nearly .700 and launched 10 home runs for the Huskies. He is SNHU-bound and would look awfully good in purple and black in a couple summers, in case SwampBats President Kevin Watterson happens to be reading this.
Ben Dean committed to Dayton and was hitting 90 on radar guns this spring. He’s back next year. “I’m coming back with something on my shoulder,” Dean said after last Saturday’s state final loss. “I’m not done yet.”
The streak is over, but something tells me Tom Cote and the Huskies will be back at Delta Dental sooner rather than later.
We only had one team championship in the area in the spring — Keene High unified track and field. The Blackbirds won the program’s first championship at Londonderry High with terrific performances from freshman Alyissa Dubberly and junior Jack Elkan.
On the Keene boys varsity track team, star sprinter Chris Stevens continues to knock on the door for the state record in the 100-meter dash — which sits at 10.77 seconds. Stevens tied that mark at the CVC Championships and won D-I titles in the 100 and 200 meters this spring.
There were a number of local individual state champs in track and field this spring. Conant sophomore Ben Sawyer continued to build on an already impressive list of accolades winning the Division III long jump and the 300 hurdles. He also took the top spot in the long jump at the Meet of Champions. He’ll look to defend his decathlon championship this weekend in Nashua.
Monadnock’s Gavin Lombara won the D-III boys 110 hurdles title, Fall Mountain’s Makenna Knapp won the D-III girls javelin while Elise Robbins won the D-II girls pole vault.
The Monadnock girls softball team had one of the most impressive turnarounds this spring, going from 3-10 all the way to the Division III quarterfinals, thrashing Conant in a mighty first-round upset. The Huskies’ future is bright behind the trio of Cainen Avery, Arianna Drouin and Shaylee Branon, all of whom will be juniors next season.
This year’s sophomore class showed promise across the region on the softball diamond. Lexi Lounder had a terrific campaign at shortstop for Keene High. The Blackbirds also will return Madison Testo next season after she missed her sophomore season with injury. Fall Mountain’s Kendal Cote led the Wildcats to a playoff appearance as their top pitcher.
Many local standouts of the class of 2025 are on Team Monadnock, coached by Marty Testo, in the Granite State Games which begin Monday in Concord.
ConVal pitcher Lily Mandel tossed consecutive no-hitters for the Cougars in April. She was perfect in a five-inning win over Lebanon on April 19, and needed just 62 pitches to no-hit Plymouth two days later. She will play at Keene State next year.
Conant junior pitcher Graecen Kirby eclipsed 300 career strikeouts. She will highlight the Orioles next season as they look to get out of the first round for the first time since appearing in the semifinals in 2017. They will look to do so without head coach Wiley Billings, who retired after this spring.
With both teams now in Division II, Keene-Monadnock and ConVal boys lacrosse seem to have sparked a good local rivalry, something that can only help draw youth interest around the sport in the region. The Cougars got the better of Keene in both matchups this season, winning 6-2 in April and 8-7 in May on senior day in Peterborough.
Girls tennis presented two young stars to keep an eye on over the next few years. Keene High freshman Justine Porowski finished 12-2 in the Blackbirds top singles spot. Sophomore Margaret Winiecki was 15-0 for the Conant girls and made it to the quarterfinals of the girls singles tournament.
