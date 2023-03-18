Took some time this week to catch my breath after an all-gas, no brakes finish to the winter sports season.
There’s nothing better than covering local teams during tournament time, but coming off the bench in late January and facing the full-court press from the get was quite a whirlwind.
The biggest downside — I got to know teams and athletes just as it was time to say “see you next season.”
But it was another one of those wire-to-wire winters in the Monadnock Region. Let’s take one last look back on the season that was and the spring ahead — assuming the weather ever decides to turn over.
I didn’t get to see Emma Tenters and Brynn Rautiola play nearly enough games during their historic run leading the Conant girls’ basketball team. In Rautiola’s case, at least, we’ll get to closely follow her career at Keene State — a program with a recent influx of young, locally-produced talent looking to reenergize the Owls. She’ll join Conant grad Elizabeth Gonyea, Monadnock grad Grace Furze and Fall Mountain grad Avery Stewart. Tenters heads to Emmanuel College in Boston.
As for Brian Troy and the Orioles, they face a transition. But Conant has made a habit of turning transition years into state final appearances. The Orioles will be looking to make it to the semifinals for an unfathomable tenth year in a row.
Keene High Nordic skiing was not quite on the radar not all that long ago. Five years ago, the girls’ team had just one participant. Now the Lady Blackbirds are state champs. The boys finished second.
It seems the whole Blackbird program has benefitted greatly since it began training and competing at Dublin Nordic Center, among other things.
Another Keene High program that has come along by miles — the Keene High girls’ hockey team. I still can remember covering the first week of practices when the program formed in 2016 — it was a work in progress. The work has been there, and so has the progress. This season, the Birds posted a program-best 11 wins.
Junior Mauren Ladzinski earned an all-state honorable mention.
Was surprised to not see Keene High hockey’s Noah Parrelli mentioned in any of the all-state teams which were released this week.
The junior potted 25 goals for the Blackbirds, including a hat trick in Keene’s 3-2 first-round tournament win over Exeter — the program’s first Division I tournament win since 1998.
Due to the gap between my arrival and former sports writer Chris Detwiler’s departure, we did not have Sentinel Players of the Week this winter. In lieu of that, the Sentinel will name a number of local athletes “Outstanding Winter Athletes” to join the Players of the Week that will be honored at a banquet in June. More on that will be announced soon.
Players of the Week will return in the spring.
Saturday marks 24 days until manager Tom Cote and the two-time defending state champion Monadnock baseball team takes the diamond in Swanzey Center.
Will there still be snow on the ground?
