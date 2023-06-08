Campbell baseball head coach Jim Marron seems like a good guy and there’s no denying his coaching resume.
He’s an experienced and successful high school coach in multiple sports. He won multiple coach of the year awards as a wrestling coach at Londonderry. He also coached the football team and assisted with the baseball team during his long stint with the Lancers. Since he took over Campbell’s ballclub last year, the Cougars have been on the upswing. There’s plenty to be excited about in Litchfield when it comes to the talent on the baseball diamond.
This is no knock on him or his team.
But Marron would do well to take a lesson out of Monadnock’s 4-1 win over the fourth-seeded Cougars in the Division III semifinals on Wednesday night.
Don’t poke the bear — especially if that bear has won 43 consecutive games — one of the longest active high school baseball winning streaks in the country — and back-to-back state titles.
In the leadup to Wednesday’s semifinal, Marron had some blunt comments to the Union Leader about Monadnock’s schedule when it comes to its undefeated record.
“If Monadnock had a schedule where they had played a significant number of tournament teams, then I would understand how important that undefeated thing is,” Marron told the Union Leader’s Roger Brown. “They didn’t have that number of quality playoff teams during the regular season. ... I let the kids know we played 11 quality tournament teams during the season.”
Well, they hadn’t played Monadnock. Until Wednesday night.
The Huskies showed that it is not about who you play, rather, it is about how you play.
Under the lights in Laconia, there was little doubt.
The Huskies entered like a stove top with the gas left on. And Marron lit a match.
Cam Olivo struck out the side in order in the top of the first, and in the Huskies’ No. 2 spot in the batting order, launched the first pitch he saw well beyond the centerfield fence. It was a no-doubt home run that gave Olivo the chance to give a sporting stare into Campbell’s dugout as he leisurely strolled down to first before touching them all.
“We were amped,” said Olivo after the win. “I think after 40-something games, I think we’ve earned our respect and I think a lot of people ought to give that to us. That kind of lit a fire under our butts. We had to come out here and show who we are.”
Does Marron feel like he gave the Huskies bulletin board material?
“No I don’t think so,” said Marron. “My perspective is that that stuff doesn’t bother us. We don’t care how they receive anything. So they can do anything they want. If you want to motivate your kids, you can motivate your kids.”
But Tom Cote didn’t have to do much motivating of his Huskies. It seemed that all was done for him.
“We were ready,” said Monadnock closer Ben Dean, who struck out the side in the seventh for the second consecutive game. “The moment we saw that comment it lit a fire in all of us.”
“It gave us something extra to come out and play for,” said Dean. “It made us mad. It seems like this year, no one is giving us respect. So, this year is about getting that respect.”
Monadnock was the better team Wednesday in about every facet of the game — pitching, hitting, defense, baserunning and coaching.
“He’s got great coaches, great athletes and he’s got them doing the right things at the right time,” said Marron of Cote and the Swanzey Center squad after the semifinal.
“Whatever anybody else says or whatever anybody else does, it doesn’t matter,” said Cote. “It’s all about what we do. And if people want to talk or whatever, that’s perfectly fine. It shouldn’t affect how we play. We should come out no matter what and play Monadnock baseball. And if we do, we should take care of teams.”
That said ...
“[The kids] take it personally,” Cote said. “And they always seem to respond.”
Wednesday, the Huskies responded with a quality tournament win against a quality tournament team when it mattered most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.