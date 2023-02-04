Well, well, well — we meet again.
For those of you that frequented these pages or the local sports scene from 2016 to 2018, it’s so good to see you again. For those that don’t know me from my first stint as sports reporter at the Sentinel, buckle up — no one will have more fun than us.
This past week marked my first full week back in the Monadnock Region and as your new sports editor. I say “your” because these are not my pages — they’re yours. The stories will be yours, too. And if I do my job well enough they’ll be pinned on walls and refrigerators for years to come. They’ll serve as a little time machine for memories held on to — the good and the heartbreaking — from a time in life when the biggest days were game days.
So where have I been for the last four years? As some of you may recall, I left to return to my college town — Boston — to fulfill a lifelong dream of covering the teams I grew up idolizing for the website at New England Sports Network. What a whirlwind it was. I had several pinch-myself moments — from being in the locker room at TD Garden for every game of the Bruins’ gut-wrenching 2019 Stanley Cup run to figuratively brushing shoulders with Tom Brady after Patriots practice. If you looked close enough, you may have seen me in a media scrum desperately trying to reach over the shoulders of the heavy hitters of Boston’s sports media echo chamber to grab the latest quote from Kyrie Irving — of which there were plenty in 2019.
I often found myself thinking back to all of you. Standing next to Tuukka Rask in front of his locker stall as he tried to put into words the feeling of a Game 7 loss in the Stanley Cup Final — “[expletive] sucks,” was about all he could come up with — I had seen those emotions before. The good professional athletes lose the same way our local athletes do. They break. They cry and they console each other. My lasting memory walking out of the Bruins locker room after that loss to the St. Louis Blues was an embrace between center Charlie Coyle and former Bruins winger Joakim Nordstrom. Coyle just leaned on his teammate. It was not unlike the way members of the Monadnock football team, Keene High hockey team or the Conant girls’ basketball team fell into each other after their respective state final losses in 2017.
In all three cases – those programs won a state championship the next season. And that’s what this is all about. That’s what makes being the local sports writer the best gig in the world – seeing young dreams realized. “Scrapbook season,” as former Sentinel editor Paul Miller would call it.
I found myself without work like many did in 2020. And when the world started back up again I was without a full-time writing job. It gave me the chance to start covering local sports part-time again for The Boston Globe and it was doing that that set off the lightbulb. I was done with clickbait and following the Tom Brady Instagram beat. Local is where I belong.
That I could return to Keene and my old corner workspace on West Street, where the publication is independently owned by a family that I know cares about this paper and the people who work for it – is not something I thought was possible with a dive back into full-time journalism. It is not something I take for granted – as it was easy to do that before at 25 years old.
I have already seen so many familiar faces in my short time back and so many others have already said hello. I can’t wait to meet the rest of you.
This region has so many incredible sports stories and I want to tell every single one of them.
See you on the sidelines.
