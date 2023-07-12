Keene State announced Dave Hastings was promoted to acting men's head basketball coach on Wednesday, and the move made as much sense as tossing a lob to Shaquille O'Neal in the lane during his prime.
This was a slam dunk as sure as they come.
Keene State was dealt an interesting card two weeks ago when Ryan Cain was handed an offer he couldn't refuse to become the head hoops coach at Johns Hopkins, one of the premier athletic departments in all of NCAA Division III sports.
Cain's move not only put a temporary question mark on the Owls' hopes to run things back after a record-setting 28-win campaign in 2022-23, with almost every key contributor returning, it brought a broader cloud to the college's athletic department as a whole.
Midway through the summer, Keene State athletics had vacancies in its two most public positions — athletic director and head men's basketball coach. Cain also was a part of the college's committee to select the next director of athletics.
The opening at athletic director could have further complicated the search for Cain's replacement given the timing. Asking a new department head to make their most important hire in short time without a hands-on understanding of the dynamics in the program could have had all the makings of potentially ill-fated first task on the job.
That is, if it weren't for Hastings.
Keene State has not yet officially named an athletic director, though an announcement is expected in the coming days. But the college made somewhat quick work in naming Hastings acting men's head basketball coach.
It's what Hastings wanted. It's what Cain wanted as result of his departure. Most importantly, it's what the players wanted — perhaps none more so than Jeff Hunter.
Hunter, who's returning for a fifth year after gaining an extra season of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, did not have to return to Keene for the upcoming season, especially after the departure of Cain. The relationship between Cain and the 6-foot-7 forward from Assabet Valley was noticeably special.
Hastings' appointment spares Hunter and the Owls from having to start over with a new coach and a completely new philosophy on a year brimming with potential.
There will be changes, sure. But the Owls will still be a player-driven program with lofty expectations.
"There's no one more deserving of this opportunity," said Cain. "Dave spent seven years as my right-hand man. This program would not in the position it is in today without him. He's worked hard on and off the court to support our student athletes and I think our players probably felt this was really important to keep the program going in the direction that it was going and there is no better leader to be able to so.
"Everyone could recognize the significance of keeping these guys going in the direction they've been going. In my opinion, it was a pretty easy solution."
Keene State is the only team is Division III with two returning National Basketball Coaches Association All-Americans. Hunter was a first-team selection after leading D-III with 24 double-doubles. Junior guard Octavio Brito was a third-team selection and is vying to become the program's third 2,000-point scorer.
The Owls also return key guards Mason Jean-Baptiste, Nate Siow as well as last season's top bench shooter Spencer Aronson.
Hastings played a role in each player's recruitment. He also was a key figure for the incoming recruiting class.
Though he has never been a head coach at the collegiate level, he came to Keene State with more than a decade of experience as a successful high school coach in Western Mass., and was a veteran presence on the Owls bench for a young Cain who was navigating his own first role as a collegiate head coach.
Remember, Cain began at Keene State in 2015 with an interim tag, before it was removed heading into the 2016 season.
When the college does begin the process to name an official head coach, Hastings should be at the top of the list to remain on board and have 'acting' removed from his title.
