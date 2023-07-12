20230713-SPT-davehastings

Dave Hastings takes over as acting men's head basketball coach at Keene State after seven seasons on the Owls bench as an assistant and an associate head coach on Ryan Cain's staff.

 Keene State Athletics

Keene State announced Dave Hastings was promoted to acting men's head basketball coach on Wednesday, and the move made as much sense as tossing a lob to Shaquille O'Neal in the lane during his prime.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.






