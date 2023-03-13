Checking out the forecast and thinking perhaps the winter sports season has ended a little too soon.
Keene State men’s basketball head coach Ryan Cain said this season’s record-setting campaign was the best experience he has had as a basketball coach — and you could see it on his face after almost every game.
The lasting image I’ll have of the season came after the Owls’ second-round tournament win over Tufts, which I watched from the isolated confines of my bedroom thanks to Covid. But if I wasn’t home watching the Keene State broadcast I would have missed the cut to Cain after the final buzzer — turning and giving the thumbs up to the crowd behind the Owls’ bench, beaming an ear-to-ear smile.
Cain has established himself better than most could have predicted when he was introduced in the Elm City. With a record of 146-66 in eight seasons, he already has won three regular-season conference championships, three Little East Conference Tournaments and been to the NCAA Tournament five times.
More than that, his player-driven culture has fully seeped into the fabric of the program.
It’s created what I am convinced is one of the best small school sports atmospheres in New England.
While the three-pointer has taken over the NBA, it seems that at the Division III college level the game still is won from the inside out.
Keene State this season fired up more than 100 more three pointers than all four teams advancing to the Final Four in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The Owls hucked up 818 shots from the beyond the arc — 14th most in Division III and much more than Mount Union (681 attempts), Christopher Newport (661), Swarthmore (656) and Wisconsin-Whitewater (496).
If you are going to rely on the three, you better get hot and stay hot against good teams, as we saw in Philly this weekend.
Keene State is poised to challenge all the benchmarks it set in this 28-win campaign next season.
All the key pieces are back besides fifth-year guard Jeric Cichon.
But here’s hoping there’s a little inside depth coming the Owls way. Jeff Hunter is one of those generational Division III talents. You can’t do much better than lead the country in double-doubles. But the physical blows add up, and Keene State is not nearly the same team without its 6-foot-7 pillar on the floor. That made him a target in Swarthmore. The wear was visible.
Swarthmore advanced to the Final Four in a nailbiter over Nichols, winning 78-77 after Michael Caprise’s shot from the block clanked off the rim and fell in the final seconds. The Garnet got every fortunate roll over the weekend. Even the best teams need good bounces.
Credit to the Owls on their cheesesteak recommendation while in the City of Brotherly Love — Dalessandro’s.
In a town where if you polled 50 locals, you could get 50 different answers — none of them including Pat’s or Geno’s — I knew I was in the right place when the gentleman ordering in front of me was in a Reggie White jersey that looked like it had been worn every Sunday since 1987.
It was great to see a sizeable contingent of Keene State fans in Swarthmore, among them Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell.
The most interesting Owl fan I came across was Gregory Dippell. A 2009 alum, Dippell was the mascot during his tenure at Keene State. Now a resident of Phoenixville, Pa., Dippell was on hand Friday with multiple signs. My favorite was “Sizzlers > Cheesesteak” in a nod to the campus staple.
Cain and the Owls saluted the Owls crowd after falling Friday night. After the team’s press conference, Hunter and Octavio Brito shook the hands and thanked all half dozen or so media members in the room after answering questions they did not want to answer. Not to Swarthmore’s discredit, but the Garnet did not take such measures. It’s the little things.
