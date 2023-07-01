The news that Ryan Cain was leaving Keene State came with initial shock in the moment, but hardly much surprise.
Cain’s days at the helm of the Owls men’s basketball team have been numbered for sometime now. Anyone who worked with or around Cain or watched the manner in which he commanded the sideline at Spaulding Gym over the past eight seasons should have known that.
After announcing his departure from Keene State on Thursday, Cain was named on Friday as the head men’s basketball coach at Johns Hopkins University.
After leading Keene State back to the Sweet 16 for the third time during his tenure, Cain’s name began to pop up in Twitter rumors this spring. He first was mentioned as a fringe candidate for the job at the University of New Hampshire — who knows how true those rumors were.
But a month later Cain’s name came up again surrounding the job at Johns Hopkins. Those, as we now know, turned out to be very true.
Cain was not looking to leave Keene State, especially ahead of a season brimming with potential — but the jobs were always going to keep calling and it was only a matter of time before the right one did.
He leaves Keene for one of the best all-around athletic departments in Division III. Whether he uses the move as a stepping stone into Division I like his predecessor or turns it into a long-tenured run, it is the right call in the long game.
Either way, his signature blue gameday suit is going to look awfully good on the Blue Jays sideline.
The move did not come as a surprise to David Hastings, Cain’s associate head coach of the past seven seasons.
“I felt at some point in time if we continued to develop players the way we had that people were going to come knocking,” said Hastings. “They came to him. And rightfully so when you see what has been established here.”
“Ryan inherited a very good team in [2015-16],” Hastings said. “Other than that, we built this and the rest of the team and we are as good now as we ever have been.”
Cain notified players of his departure earlier in the week. Hastings, who plans to stay with the program, also has spoken with every player.
“They have a great respect and love for Ryan,” said Hastings. “They understand that this isn’t personal but it’s a business and an opportunity.”
Hastings will run point on the Keene State youth basketball and prospects camps slated for later this month. He also expects all returning players to be back and all recruits to still attend Keene State this fall despite Cain’s departure.
The Owls graduated just one starter from last season’s Sweet 16 run — guard Jeric Cichon.
They return two all-Americans — forward Jeff Hunter and guard Octavio Brito — the only Division III team in the country to do so. Hunter, who led all of D-III with 24 double-doubles last season is back for a fifth and final campaign. Brito enters his junior season 39 points shy of the 1,000-career points mark. He has a good shot at being just the third Owl to reach 2,000 career points, joining Ty Nichols and Al Hicks.
Cain’s departure puts Keene State athletics in an uncertain position. The college heads into July with its two most visible positions in the athletic department — athletic director and head men’s basketball coach — vacant.
Former AD Phil Racicot departed the college in February after just under four years in Keene. Cain was also part of the search committee to find Racicot’s replacement.
But despite Cain’s departure, Keene State shouldn’t have much to worry about this season with the men’s basketball team.
The Owls have everything in place to be national championship contenders with or without Cain. Thus is the foundation that has been built over the years in Cain and Hastings’ system.
Cain was notorious for promoting a player-driven culture.
“That player-driven culture allows you to sustain success that you wouldn’t be able to sustain if it was something that was being driven by the coach or the coaches,” Cain said in an interview with the Sentinel in March. “We wouldn’t be able to have that kind of success if it weren’t for the kind of leadership we have.”
“It’s the way the guys act and behave in practice and the way they lead and coach in practice,” he added. “What kind of an environment do we create? Do we create an environment where guys can show up to practice and have a lot of fun and have the opportunity to compete and play at the highest level every day? We can ask that of them as coaches, but it only happens if the players are the ones that develop a standard and hold each other to that standard on a daily basis.”
That approach will be put to the ultimate and final test this season in his absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.