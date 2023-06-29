Keene State head coach Ryan Cain talks to senior Jerich Cichon (1) at the free throw line in the remaining minutes of their LEC final game against Western Connecticut Feb. 25 at Spaulding Gymnasium. Cain is expected to leave Keene State for Johns Hopkins University.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Keene State head coach Ryan Cain talks to sophomore Tahmeen Dupree (0) after a foul against Eastern Connecticut in the LEC Semifinal at Spaulding Gym on Feb. 23.
After eight seasons as head coach, Ryan Cain is leaving Keene State College.
Adam Nelson of hoopdirt.com reported Wednesday night that Cain is expected to be announced as head coach of the men's basketball team at Johns Hopkins University. The report has been confirmed by multiple sources to The Sentinel.
An official announcement is expected Friday.
Keene State College confirmed that Cain is leaving his post as Owls men's basketball coach in a statement on Thursday through spokesperson Paul R. Miller.
"Ryan Cain has taken the Keene State basketball program to consistent and lofty heights, has been a wonderful representative of the greater athletic program, and a true friend and supporter of the community he lives and works in," the statement read. "He will be missed immensely. Keene State wishes him only further success and accomplishment as his coaching career moves forward and upward."
Cain was hired to lead the Owls men’s basketball team in August 2015, and amassed a 146-66 record, won three regular-season conference championships, three Little East Conference Tournaments and had been to the NCAA Tournament five times, including a trip to the NCAA Division III Elite 8 in 2017.
The Owls went 28-2 this past year, setting the program record for wins and culminating in a trip to the Sweet 16.
Selected as a No.1 seed, Keene State hosted two NCAA Tournament games, where the Owls beat Baruch College and Tufts University before rowdy home crowds at Spaulding Gym to advance to the round of 16, before being ousted by Swarthmore College.
Johns Hopkins University, also a Division III school, lost its head coach of six years, Josh Loeffler, earlier this month. Loeffler is headed to an assistant coaching position at the University of Cincinnati.
The Baltimore university also advanced to the Sweet 16 this year.
Cain spent 12 years at Worcester Polytechnic Institute as a player and then a coach before arriving in Keene. He still holds the record as the team’s all-time leading scorer.
Keene State is expected to have most of its roster back in the winter, including all-Americans Jeff Hunter and Octavio Brito, and is considered a national championship contender.
The college will now be searching for a men's head basketball coach in addition to an athletic director. Phil Racicot left in February after nearly four years on the job.
