Ryan Cain, who announced his departure from Keene State on Thursday, was named head men's basketball coach at the Baltimore university on Friday evening.
Cain replaces Josh Loeffler, who was named an assistant coach at the University of Cincinnati; he becomes the 17th men's basketball coach in Johns Hopkins history.
"I am thrilled to welcome Ryan and his family to Johns Hopkins," said Johns Hopkins Associate Vice Provost and Director of Athletics Jennifer Baker via release.
"As we had hoped, we had an exceptionally high level of interest in this position and Ryan quickly elevated himself among a talented and diverse group of candidates," Baker continued. "While his proven record of success at the national level was obvious from the outset, it was his ability to connect with members of our selection committee and student-athletes and share a vision of Blue Jay basketball that aligns perfectly with the goals and aspirations we have for the program that truly set him apart. We look forward to working closely with and supporting him as he continues to build on the high level of success our team has enjoyed on the court, while also leading and mentoring our players as they pursue their academic and career goals."
Johns Hopkins went 25-5 last season and advanced to the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 for the third time in program history. The Blue Jays are set to return two of their top three scorers and four players who started 19 or more games a year ago. In the last five seasons, Johns Hopkins has won three Centennial Conference titles, advanced to the NCAA Tournament four times.
"I am very excited to be the next head men's basketball coach at Johns Hopkins University and fortunate to join the top Division III athletic department in the country," Cain said via the release. "I would like to thank Jen Baker and the entire search committee for the opportunity. I look forward to building on the foundation established by Coach Loeffler and can't wait to get started."
Cain led the Owls to a 28-2 record in his final season in Keene, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the third time in his eight-year tenure.
Cain was hired to lead the Owls men’s basketball team in August 2015, and amassed a 146-66 record, won three regular-season conference championships, three Little East Conference Tournaments and had been to the NCAA Tournament five times, including a trip to the NCAA Division III Elite 8 in 2017.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
