WINCHESTER — Modified ace Ben Byrne of Deerfield, Mass., earned his second victory lap of the summer over the weekend, topping the 40-lap main event on the high banks of Monadnock Speedway.
Aaron Fellows of Croydon stayed undefeated, winning a thriller in the Late Model Sportsmen, while the Curtis twins, Chase and Jaret, of Rutland, Mass., finished 1-2 in the Street Stocks to increase their standings atop the points standings.
Gordon Farnum of Fitzwilliam topped the Mini Stocks for the third time this summer, and Pure Stock kingpin Chris Davis of Winchester put a string of recent misfortunes behind him, leading to a victory Friday. Short track legend Randy Cabral won the 30-lap NEMA Midget feature, with Avery Stohr victorious in the NEMA Lites.
Defending Sportsman Modified champion Todd Patnode and Keith Carzello led the 18-car N.H. Short Track Racing Association field to the green, with Patnode — fresh off nightmare outings in each of the previous two weeks — set on reversing his fortunes.
To that end, the Swanzey hot shoe set a torrid pace for the first 13 go-rounds. Brian Chapin took the lead on lap 14 and, the next time around, Patnode pitted under green, moving Byrne up to second, with points leader and previous week’s winner Brian Robie in close tow.
Byrne was relentless over the next 18 circuits, finally taking the lead from the top lane on lap 32, with Chapin then bobbling on a restart to move Robie up to second, from where he would add to his points lead, earning valuable breathing room ahead of Trevor Bleau, who finished 15th on the night.
A week earlier, Aaron Fellows kept his undefeated season intact by passing Cole Littlewood with only two laps to go en route to Late Model Sportsman victory lane. Friday, he once again passed Littlewood late in the game, this time on turn three of the final lap to add more luster to his unblemished record.
Littlewood, who finished third a week earlier, held on for second Friday, with Robert Hagar coming in the third spot. Willie Kuhn and Justin Littlewood completed the top five drivers.
Hillary Renaud, gunning for two in a row in the sizzling Streets, led the first 14 circuits of her 25-lapper but then blinked, quickly finding herself back in forth as the flying Curtis twins, Chase and Jaret, stormed past, bringing Tommy O’Sullivan with them.
It was Chase Curtis’s first under the checkers, with his points-leading sibling Jaret riding in his shadow. Renaud’s fourth-place run moved her up to fifth in points. Friday’s victory was Chase Curtis’s second of the summer, with both his father, Chris, and brother Jaret also having topped Street Stock features.
It took Gordon Farnum eight laps to come from row three to the point in the Mini Stock feature but, once there, he checked out on the field to score his third win of the summer. Kevin Clayton, strong all night, came home in second, just ahead of Mark Panaroni.
Pure Stock powerhouse Chris Davis shook the late-race troubles that had plagued him in recent weeks Friday, taking control on lap two and then checking out. While Davis made it look easy, a tight battle raged behind him, with Mike Douglas emerging strong to take the runner-up honors, just in front of Claremont regular Dylan Adams, who made his high-banks debut successful in third.
In the night’s Iron Mike Memorial NEMA Midget main event, open-wheel legend Randy Cabral did what he’s done at least once over the last 20 years. Cabral blasted to victory in the caution-free 30-lapper, taking the checkers ahead of Todd Bertrand and early-race leader Paul Scally. Avery Stohr topped the Lites 30-lapper.
Saturday the Granite State Pro Stock Series will return to the Winchester high banks, where they’ll battle in a 100-lap main event. For more information, visit www.monadnockspeedway.com.