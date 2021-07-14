From the start, the SwampBats just looked “stale,” as Keene manager Shaun McKenna described it.
The North Adams SteepleCats put up three runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 6-3 victory over Keene Wednesday at Alumni Field.
“Wasn’t a horrible game, but the first inning was killer,” McKenna said. “That was pretty much the deciding factor of the game.”
Two errors by the SwampBats led to the four unearned runs as the SteepleCats ran the bases well, moving baserunners into scoring position consistently. North Adams stole four bags throughout the night.
Keene had its opportunities to score, especially in the sixth inning when the SwampBats found themselves with the bases loaded and no outs.
Bryant and Tommy Joseph singled to lead off that sixth inning, then Troy Schreffler walked to load the bases. Noah Martinez — who hit a two-run homerun in the second inning — struck out for the first out, then Danny DiGeorgio and Drake Westcott both grounded into a fielders choice and the SteepleCats held on to their four-run lead.
“We didn’t execute,” McKenna said. “Can’t win a game that way. That’s the time to get up there and make a statement, and we just didn’t get it done.”
Joseph led off the eighth inning with a solo homerun to bring Keene within three, but that’s as close as the team would get.
Jake Neuman made his fifth start of the season but only went 2.2 innings before Taylor Lepard took over out of the bullpen and struck out the first four batters he faced.
The bullpen combined to throw 6.1 hitless innings to close out the game.
After Lepard pitched 2.1+ innings, Calvin Bickerstaff and Grant Besser pitched the final four innings, neither allowing a baserunner.
Twelve up, 12 down for Bickerstaff and Besser.
“Calvin Bickerstaff threw exceptionally well,” McKenna said. “Lepard did a nice job. Definitely building on where he’s been. Besser at the end — he’s got some really good stuff.”
But the offense couldn’t deliver and the SwampBats fell for the second time in their past three games.
“As far as the tempo of the game, I didn’t think it was that impressive,” McKenna said. “I can’t put a finger on it. The game has to go fast, and when it goes fast good things happen.”
But the beauty of the sport is that the SwampBats have a chance to put this one behind them less that 24 hours later.
“We have a lot of baseball left,” McKenna said. “We have an outstanding team and I’m excited to get going again tomorrow.”
The SwampBats (17-9) travel to Winnipesaukee Thursday for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch against the Muskrats (8-17). Zach Davidson (1-3, 2.95 ERA) will get the start for Keene.