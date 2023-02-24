BOW — Conant has been here many times before — and it showed.
When you have been on this stage much as the Orioles have, there’s an innate ability to meet the moment. And the Orioles met this one with all the poise you would expect from a team playing in its ninth consecutive Division III semifinal.
The Orioles advanced to their fourth-straight state final appearance with a 46-31 win over No. 5 seed Hopkinton on Friday night at Bow High School. They play Concord Christian Academy Saturday evening in the Division III state championship at 5 p.m. at Keene State.
It will be the rubber match between the top two teams in the state, who split their regular season series. Both teams are 19-1.
Unlike the slow start Conant came out to in the quarterfinals, the O’s got all the offense they needed right out of the gate Friday night.
Conant sunk five first-half three pointers and led by as much as 23, taking a 36-13 lead into the break.
“We were super ready,” said senior Emma Tenters. “I feel like in our first playoff game we didn’t come out as strong as we wanted to. So having this week to prepare we really wanted to come out strong. We wanted to get that first punch and carry that into the second half.”
“The girls were ready to go,” said head coach Brian Troy, who has coached in a semifinal game each of the seven seasons he’s been at the helm of the program.
“We feel like we’re built for this,” he said. “We really feel that we were ready for anything that Hopkinton was going to throw at us. We just played like a really seasoned team tonight. I am really proud of them to get back to the championship and give us another chance to win the whole thing.”
The Orioles paired runs of 9-0 and 13-0 in the first half. Bella Hart, Brynn Rautiola and Tenters each hit from deep. Adrienne Kennedy took two shots in the first half, connecting on both attempts from beyond the arc.
“We put a huge emphasis on shooting,” said Troy. “It’s only a matter of time before we break loose and hit some shots. I was proud the girls came out confident and ready to shoot.
Rautiola led the Orioles with 17 points. Tenters finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
It was looking like Conant might be able to take advantage of its big first half lead and rest starters with less than 24 hours between the semifinal and state final.
But the offense slowed in the second half. Hopkinton used a 9-0 run to close the gap to 12. The gap would not draw any closer than that — a testament to the composure of the experienced Orioles squad.
“We know all the teams at this point are good teams, they’re going to go on a run at some point,” said Tenters. “We’ve been that team on the run, we’ve had teams go on runs against us. It’s really sticking together and making sure their run doesn’t get in our head.”
“It’s a big floor, there’s a lot of people,” she added. “You just have to stay composed, stick in as a team. We kind of huddled there a few times just to keep each other’s heads in the game.”
Just one sleep separates the Orioles from a chance to further their Division III dominance at another stage they know quite well — Keene State’s Spaulding Gym. The Orioles lost last season to Monadnock after winning titles in 2020 and 2021.
The opponent Saturday will be familiar as well.
Conant handed Concord Christian its only loss of the season on Jan. 5, The Kingsmen handed Conant its only loss of the season in Concord on Feb. 6.
Both teams will be playing back-to-backs — Concord Christian defeated Stevens in the first game Friday night at Bow.
It’s the state final the way the state final should be — the two best teams in the state.
“We’re really hungry for this one,” said Tenters. “After losing the final last year, and losing to Concord Christian earlier in the year we’re going after it in attack mode. We’ve worked so hard all season and we’re here to prove ourselves.”
