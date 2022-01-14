JAFFREY — Here’s a reusable line for you: It didn’t take long for the Conant girls basketball team to pull ahead for good.
On Friday night against St. Thomas Aquinas, it took about a minute and a half, as Conant won its second game in as many days, 81-41.
Junior Brynn Rautiola hit a jumper to start the scoring — the first two points of her career-high 30-point night — and the Orioles pulled ahead 6-0 in the blink of an eye.
Abby Rayder (eight points) hit a three pointer for St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2) to make it 6-3, but then Conant went on a 12-0 run to all but put the game away in the first quarter.
Rautiola shot 11-for-18 from the floor (5-for-9 from beyond the arc) to lead the Orioles offensively. It felt like any time she had the ball, the Orioles got more points.
“I’ve really just been honing in on my shot,” Rautiola said, smiling ear-to-ear. “My teammates’ passes, too, I can’t do it without them.”
She didn’t miss a shot in the third quarter (4-for-4) and sat out the final frame.
“She’s lights out,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “She puts so much into her game. People don’t see the hours she puts into her game outside of practice. She really works hard and carries that passion on her sleeve. She was hot tonight and we kept finding her and she kept making them. She’s playing loose and comfortable.”
Not to be forgotten were junior Emma Tenters’ 18 points on 9-for-14 shooting. Tenters also sat out the fourth quarter.
Conant pulled ahead 23-8 after the first quarter and 44-14 at the half.
The Orioles were even more efficient in the third quarter, hitting nine of their first 10 shots out of the locker room.
With 2:30 to go in the third, Conant’s lead had ballooned to 64-16.
Senior Teagan Kirby — who didn’t hit a field goal in the first half (0-for-4) — went 3-for-4 in the third quarter as Conant pulled ahead for good.
“We’re always a third quarter team,” Kirby said. “After halftime, we just go off.”
Kirby finished with 11 points, going five-for-six from the free throw line in the first half. Her main impact, though, came on the defensive end.
“We just had to put it all out there,” Kirby said. “We know to start off strong and keep going throughout the whole game and keep bringing that intensity. That’s Conant basketball is our defense.”
Kirby was hustling all over the court as Conant suffocated St. Thomas’s offense the whole night, not giving the Saints any opportunities to gain momentum.
“It feels like Teagan has had a different fire to her lately,” Troy said. “She’s been really focused and just being the captain we need her to be. She’s obviously a tremendous athlete.”
Every Oriole on the court was involved with the defense, working together to create turnovers and force the Saints to take contested shots.
“The team chemistry with this group is really above and beyond anything I’ve seen,” Troy said. “It’s really fun to watch. I have the best seat in the house. ... It’s fun.”
“We’re all friends off the court,” Rautiola said. “We know each other so well and we’ve all been playing with each other for so long, so we just take that and apply it on the court and it works.”
Conant has the weekend off before welcoming Fall Mountain (8-0) to Jaffrey on Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s Division III championship game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
“We know what Fall Mountain brings,” Troy said. “They’ve obviously been one of our biggest rivals over the last few years. We’ll be excited, ready to play.”