Francis Brush of Chesterfield scored his third hole-in-one at Pine Grove Golf Course on Aug. 24.
Playing on the 165-yard 14th hole, Brush used his 5-iron to hit his shot while playing with Dan Hiner, Pat Lallo and Dana Shonk.
