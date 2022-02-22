It took just 4:33 for the third-seeded Keene State men’s basketball team to erase a 12-point halftime deficit Tuesday night at Spaulding Gym, as the Owls rallied to beat No. 6 Rhode Island College, 73-70, in the Little East Conference quarterfinals Tuesday night at Spaulding Gym.
After falling behind 40-28 after a sloppy first half, the Owls found their shot in the second half, highlighted by freshman Octavio Brito’s three-pointer with 15:27 to play, which tied things up at 44.
With the win, the Owls advance to the semifinal round of the conference tournament, where they will face Eastern Connecticut State in Windham, Conn. on Thursday.
Brito finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds in his first conference tournament game, pairing up with junior Mason Jean Baptiste (19 points) to spark the Keene State offense early in the second half.
“Somebody had to lead, and Mason and I decided we were going to do that,” Brito said. “We were just playing hard, competing. That’s what we did. We competed.”
The feel was certainly somber at Spaulding Gym after the first 20 minutes, but that all changed quickly, thanks to the Owls finally finding their shot from long range. Keene State shot 0-for-12 from beyond the arc in the first half. They hit 7-of-11 from three-point range in the second half.
“We knew [those shots] were going to fall,” said Jean Baptiste, who hit three long balls in the second half, including two in the first 2:15 of the half. “Our teammates wanted us to keep shooting those open shots. Shoutout to them for giving us the confidence to take the next one and have the mindset that we were going to make it.”
Brito hit another big three-pointer with just over 5:30 to play, then hit a quick bucket after a defensive stop to put the Owls ahead 66-58 — their largest lead of the night — with 5:02 to play.
“Couldn’t be more impressed [with Brito],” said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. “He’s our best three-level scorer. He steps in the gym and he’s the best guy at getting to the rim and scoring, being able to shoot pull-up jump shots, and also shoot threes.”
Brito’s five-point sequence felt like the dagger, but the Anchormen climbed back into the game, cutting the deficit to just two points, 68-66, with 1:30 to play.
The Keene State defense made a stop to preserve the two-point lead, and on the next possession, Jean Baptiste put up an off-the-mark prayer shot as the shot clock buzzer went off, but Brito came down with his biggest rebound of the night to keep possession alive and force the Anchormen to foul with 26.6 on the clock.
Jean Baptiste hit four free throws in those final 26.6 seconds to ice the game.
“I just knew we had to bring it home,” Jean Baptiste said. “Knew they were big shots. I wanted to shoot them. I was very confident. I knew my team wanted me to shoot them, so I stepped up to the line with confidence and knocked them down.”
The Owls had no answer for Rhode Island College’s Shion Darby — the LEC’s leading scorer — in the first half, as the junior poured on 18 points on 9-for-18 (50 percent) shooting from the floor in the first 20 minutes, on his way to a game-high 31-point day.
Keene State looked lost and unfocused on both ends of the court for a majority of the first half without junior Jeff Hunter, who has now sat out the last two games because of COVID-related issues.
Hunter’s status for Thursday’s game is still unclear.
But the second half saw guys fills those shoes.
“The way this team is run is ‘next man up,’ ” Jean Baptiste said. “Everyone has the confidence to come in and play a big role. I think we showed these past couple games. Anyone can come in and have a great impact on the game.”
The Owls had a one-point lead, 19-18, midway through the first half, but couldn’t find any consistent momentum, and suddenly found themselves down by 11, 38-26, with 1:05 to play in the half.
The deficit was 40-28 at the half.
The defense tightened up in the second half and shots started to fall, and in the blink of an eye it was a new ballgame.
“We had talked thinking we were going to chip away at it,” Cain said. “Just focus on getting a stop and getting a good shot. I came into the four-minute meeting and said, ‘Well, that went better than expected.’ But to our guys’ credit … we were much more mature coming into that first four-minute media timeout with how we bounced back out of it. That’s a really good sign for us.”
“Just naturally, we’re a second-half team,” Brito said. “We just started off slow. We locked in and did what we had to do. It’s playoff basketball, anything can happen.”
Senior James Anozie finished with a double-double of his own (11 points, 13 rebounds) and senior Justin Williams scored 10 points off the bench for the Owls.
RIC senior Keyshaun Jacobs — the LEC’s second leading scorer behind Darby — finished with 15 points.
“[RIC] is as talented as anybody in our conference,” Cain said. “Those two guards individually are probably two of the most talented players we’ve played against all year. And I think we did a much better job against those guys in the second half.”
Keene State advances to the LEC semifinals for the second year in a row and will be playing for its second consecutive conference championship game appearance on Thursday. No. 1 UMass-Dartmouth and No. 4 Plymouth State will play in the other semifinal matchup, also Thursday night.