Conant girls basketball coach Brian Troy

Conant girls basketball coach Brian Troy tires to call a timeout during their Division III state championship game against Monadnock at Keene State College Sunday afternoon in Keene. Monadnock defeated Conant 50-31.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

After seven seasons and three NHIAA Division III state championships, Brian Troy has stepped down as head coach of the Conant girls basketball team, Conant Athletic Director Heather Linstad confirmed to The Sentinel on Friday.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.

