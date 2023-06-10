Conant girls basketball coach Brian Troy tires to call a timeout during their Division III state championship game against Monadnock at Keene State College Sunday afternoon in Keene. Monadnock defeated Conant 50-31.
After seven seasons and three NHIAA Division III state championships, Brian Troy has stepped down as head coach of the Conant girls basketball team, Conant Athletic Director Heather Linstad confirmed to The Sentinel on Friday.
Troy, 32, also confirmed the decision Friday afternoon via text.
The Keene native took over the storied Jaffrey team in 2016 and brought an already prestigious program to new levels. He reached the semifinals in each of his seven seasons. The Orioles made the state final in six of those seasons. They won championships in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Conant lost the D-III final to Monadnock in 2022 and fell in the final again to Concord Christian this past March.
He inherited the Conant program from David Springfield, who went 49-1 in a two-year stint.
“He had big shoes to fill when he stepped in,” said Linstad. “He put in tons of effort, time and commitment to the program ... He provided everything that high schools sports is supposed to be about.”
Under Troy, the Orioles ripped off a 61-game regular-season winning streak from 2019 to 2023.
Before starting at Conant, Troy, who played at Keene High and Rivier College in Nashua, spent two seasons as co-head coach of the Keene High girls and a year as an assistant on the Keene State women’s staff.
The Orioles graduate three starters from the 2022-23 roster, including 1,000 point scorers Emma Tenters and Brynn Rautiola. Tenters will play next season at Emmanuel College in Boston, while Rautiola will play at Keene State.
Linstad said the search already has begun for the program’s next coach, and she already has fielded calls about the position.
“I think we know Conant will attract the right people because of the history and tradition. There are plenty that will want to continue that,” Linstad said.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
