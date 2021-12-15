The season couldn't have started much better for senior Brayden Ring, who scored 18 seconds into the season-opening game, but the Monadnock-Fall Mountain boys hockey team eventually lost to Kearsarge-Plymouth, 6-3, Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
Ring finished with two goals -- both coming off the stick of classmate Luke Gay. Both goals came in the first period, only about two minutes apart.
"They've been playing together for a while now," said head coach Art Johnson. "Brayden has improved his skating and has gotten way bigger than he used to be. He and Luke tend to work well together. They always seem to know where the other one is. It's fun to watch those two."
Gay tacked on one of his own to put the Huskies ahead 3-0 with 7:25 left in the first period.
While Ring and Gay were putting the puck in the back of the net in the first period, junior netminder Cam Olivo was doing his part on the other end of the ice, making impressive saves to keep the lead in tact.
Kearsarge controlled the puck for much of the first period, but Olivo -- who finished the night with 26 saves -- stood strong.
"[Cam] was a menace," Johnson said. "He's made himself quite a goaltender, but we kind of left him out to dry. We need to help him out."
Kearsarge senior Brock Tanner put his team on the board with 3:49 left in the first period, and Monadnock went to the break up 3-1.
Tanner finished with two goals for the Cougars.
The first 2:40 of the second period saw Kearsarge score three more goals and take a 4-3 lead.
"The first period started off really well," Johnson said. "And then they scored a whole bunch right in the beginning of the second period. They came out flying and we really weren't prepared for that.
"We had some defensive breakdowns," Johnson added. "We were giving up the blue line really easily and giving the other team a lot of room in our end. We've got some young defensemen and we just struggled with keeping them out of our end and moving the puck out."
The Monadnock defense is a young and inexperienced group, with senior Will Lepisto as the lone upperclassman defender.
Kearsarge's first goal of the second period came just 32 seconds after the opening faceoff, credited to freshman Shea Curley -- who also recorded two assists.
Less than a minute later, Tanner scored his second to tie the game at 3, then sophomore Chris Rubbe scored the go-ahead goal just one minute after that.
Sophomore Nolan Fullerton added another before the end of the period and Kearsarge took a 5-3 lead to the break.
"They just kept coming and coming and coming," Johnson said. "Like a wave. I thought the third period we played a bit better, but that's a tough team.
Monadnock had a power play opportunity early in the third period, but could not convert. Then junior Sabian Griffin put the game away with 8:59 to play.
"If we had been able to convert on that power play, that would've made it a different ballgame," Johnson said. "But we just ran out of gas."
Monadnock-Fall Mountain (0-1) hosts Sanborn Saturday at 6 p.m.