20221203-SPT-FPUFEATURES-1

Sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues (27) of the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team dribbles down the field on a breakaway toward Lake Erie’s goal in the NCAA semifinal Thursday afternoon at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

SEATTLE — Franklin Pierce sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues earned the Roy Lenz National Player of the Year award, as announced Wednesday, to add to what has already been a successful season for Rodrigues and the Ravens.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter

@Chris_Detwiler.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.