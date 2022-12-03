SEATTLE — Franklin Pierce sophomore Braudilio Rodrigues earned the Roy Lenz National Player of the Year award, as announced Wednesday, to add to what has already been a successful season for Rodrigues and the Ravens.
The award is given out by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) and recognizes the top men’s soccer player in D-II.
Rodrigues led the Ravens to a 24-0-1 season (so far) and a No. 1 ranking in the nation with 20 goals and 21 assists.
His 21 assists are tops in Division II. His 20 goals are tied for second in the nation.
Franklin Pierce plays for a national title Saturday at 3 p.m. ET against CSU-Pueblo at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.
“It’s great,” Rodrigues said of the award. “I think it’s a recognition of my work, but I think it’s always important to recognize the importance of having a great team like we have. Otherwise, I could never get it. We all contribute. My main job is to score so maybe that’s why I get most of the recognition, but it’s the work of everybody, not just me. I’m very thankful for my teammates, the coaches and all the parts involved in it.”
He is also the first Raven to earn this award since it began in 2006.
“It means a lot. I’m very proud,” Rodrigues said. “That means my name will stay in the record books of Franklin Pierce forever. But I hope a lot of guys can win it again. That means the program and the school is doing amazing and we still get great players in the future.”
He was also named the Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Year this season.
Rodrigues was born in Africa but moved to Portugal when he was 8 years old. He started playing soccer when he was 1 or 2 years old, he said, and continued playing after he moved to Portugal.
He played for a handful of different clubs in Portugal — and even won a national title there growing up — then decided to bring his talents to Franklin Pierce to pursue his studies while continuing to play soccer at a high level.
Now on the doorstep of an NCAA title — which would be Franklin Pierce’s first since 2007 — Rodrigues said this opportunity at a national title is different than when he was in Portugal.
“I don’t like to compare achievements since it happened at different stages in your life on different teams, different players,” Rodrigues said. “What we have [here] is unique and we’re enjoying the moment. That’s the most important thing.”
Rodrigues said one of his goals is to play soccer professionally, but he’s not thinking too much about that now. There are some other things he more focused on, at least until the end of the weekend.
“First, I just want to finish this season, and then we’ll see what comes up,” Rodrigues said.
After a bitter end to last season with the penalty kick loss in the third round of the NCAA tournament, the Ravens came back with a vengeance this year and now are on the cusp of adding their name to the history book with a win in Saturday’s title game.
“It’s been unbelievable. Last year, we thought we could’ve done the same thing we’re doing this year, so this year we’re taking care of business,” Rodrigues said. “We hope [Saturday] we finish the great season we’re having and stay as one of the best teams in D-II history and Franklin Pierce.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.