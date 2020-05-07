After having two of its trips interfered with due to the pandemic, the Brattleboro Outing Club has listed its 11 remaining trips, in a press release, that are planned to take place.
“Paddling is good for both body and soul,” the release stated. “It allows us to exercise, as well as getting into nature, away from the 4 walls, into a clean, safe and open environment.”
The two cancelled trips were the Connecticut River Setbacks trip from Hinsdale on April 25 and the Connecticut River Roundy’s Cove from Bellows Falls on May 6.
The release dived into the state of “pandemic paddling” which is going to require individuals to be more aware of their surroundings and how they are approaching those around them. The extensive list of guidelines can be found on the Brattleboro Outing Club’s website.
The Brattleboro Outing Club’s hosted paddle trips are free and open to the public. In order to participate, one has to show up with their own boat/board and the safety gear required, which is listed on their website.
Three of the first four events scheduled to take place are in New Hampshire and the 11 events planned are as follows:
Wednesday, May 20: Spoonwood Pond, Hancock and Nelson.
Sunday, May 31: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset, Vt.
Wednesday, June 3: Hubbard Pond, Rindge.
Wednesday, June 17: Grafton Pond, Grafton.
Saturday, June 20: Harriman Reservoir, Wilmington, Vt. (sunrise paddle and potluck island breakfast — the first day of summer).
Saturday, Sept. 12: Connecticut River, Sumner Falls to Wilgus State Park, Ascutney, Vt. (this is an overnight camping trip, if desired)
Sunday, Sept. 13: North Hartland Lake, Hartland & Hartford, VT (second day of the 2 day camping trip, if desired)
Saturday, Sept. 26: Connecticut River, Brattleboro to Vernon, Vt. (part of the Connecticut River Conservancy’s 25th Annual Source to Sea Clean-up)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Leader’s Choice — wherever the colors are peak
Saturday, Oct. 3: Somerset Reservoir, Somerset, Vt.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Leader’s Choice — wherever the colors are peak
“All eleven trips are good to go, as long as people follow the guidelines listed,” Paddling Chair Larry McIntosh said.