Behind 28 saves from senior Braden Crisp and two goals from senior Mason Devost, the ConVal-Conant boys hockey team took down Monadnock-Fall Mountain, 4-2, Thursday afternoon at Keene ICE.
Down 2-1 to start the third period, the Huskies (0-12) had their opportunities to tie the game — including a full two-minute 5-on-3 chance at 6:24 of the third — but couldn’t find that tying goal.
Crisp was a big reason for that, coming up with timely saves to preserve the one-goal lead.
“It’s kind of exciting,” said Crisp of stopping Huskies’ 5-on-3 opportunity. “All that was going through my head was, ‘Don’t let them score. Get everything out.’ Yeah, it’s exciting.”
“Played really well,” said ConVal-Conant coach Scott Tracey. “Proud of him. Glad he was in there tonight.”
Monadnock’s best chance to tie the game came when Crisp left the crease and the puck was loose in front of the empty net, only for the Griffins’ defense to get a stick on it and push it out.
Devost put the Griffins (3-6) ahead 3-1 at 2:37 in the third period, but a quick response by junior Max Vogel at 1:56 brought the Huskies right back into the game at 3-2.
Monadnock pulled senior goalie Cam Olivo for the extra skater after Vogel’s goal to try and tie the game late, and the Huskies put pressure on the Griffins with the extra man, but Crisp again acted like wall and eventually senior Niemela Elias hit the empty net from the other end of the ice to all but end it with 1:24 left in the third.
“It’s huge wave of relief,” said Crisp of the empty-net goal. “Knowing that everything is coming together. All the work we put in. That’s all we want.”
Olivo himself played a strong game in net, coming up with 23 saves on the other end.
After a scoreless first period, senior Will Lepisto gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead in the first minute of the second period, but a swift two-goal response from the Griffins put them ahead 2-1. Freshman Kiernan King scored at 12:50 and Devost recorded his first goal of the night just 32 seconds later.
“[Devost] just played his position perfectly,” Tracey said. “It wasn’t a barnburner of a shot, but it was the right shot at the right time and he got it off. Great, great play by him.”
That 2-1 lead held until the third period, and at 6:24, Monadnock had a 5-on-3 opportunity with the chance to tie.
The Griffins killed it off and held on for the win.
A positive for the Huskies was the sheer number of shots on net, something the team has struggled with all year. Monadnock put the puck on net 30 times, 12 in the third period alone.
“We had more shots today than we’ve had pretty much all year combined,” said Monadnock coach Art Johnson. “It was a good effort. The kids worked really hard. Today was the first day I was really pleased with the effort the whole game.”
Monadnock-Fall Mountain plays three games over the next four days. The Huskies visit Laconia on Saturday, then Kennett on Sunday before hosting Pembroke Academy on Monday.
ConVal-Conant hosts John Stark on Saturday, then hosts Sanborn on Wednesday.