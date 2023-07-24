Four SwampBats got in on the action as the Western All-Stars defeated the Eastern All-Stars 5-1 in the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Stars Game on Sunday at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass.
Keene’s Greg Bozzo, who got the start behind the plate, also got the scoring started on Sunday. He ripped an RBI single in the first to put the West ahead. He finished 1-for-2 and threw out a baserunner attempting to steal second.
Tony Livermore was one of just two players on either side with multiple hits on Sunday. He went 2-for-2 with two singles and a run scored as a reserve. The West got nine hits, all singles en route to the victory.
Upper Valley catcher Kevin Bruggeman was named All-Star Game MVP after going 2-for-2 with two RBI, driving in a pair of runs on a bases-loaded single.
SwampBat outfielder Devin Taylor went 0-for-2. Brayden Horton was 0-for-1.
Steele wins Home Run Derby
Danbury Westerners two-way player Anthony Steele was crowned the 2023 NECBL Home Run Derby champion on Sunday afternoon after hitting 14 total home runs across two rounds of play. Steele hit nine bombs in the final round, just enough to edge Sanford’s Jeremiah Jenkins.
Jenkins was the runner-up with eight home runs in the final round and 13 total on the day.
Keene’s Devin Taylor advanced to the final round with five homers in the first round. He struggled to get going in the finals, but recovered to hit four home runs after a timeout.
Steele has the longest home run at Alumni Field this season, blasting a shot over the barn in right field for a 415-foot bomb last Wednesday.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
