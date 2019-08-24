Keene
Last year: 10-4-2, lost in quarterfinals
Coach: Ben Pierce (5th season)
Key departures: Owen Fauth, David Erunski, Aiden Bartlett
Top returning players: Trevor Fay, Noah Timmer, Jonas O’Mara, Charlie Zwierzchowski
Top newcomers: Brian Langevin
First game: Sept. 4, 4 p.m., at Dover
Coach’s Summary: “I think our form is good. It’ll be a new team this year, with some different pieces in different places. But expectation is always high, I think, with this group of guys, and that’s coming from them. I think they have high expectations for themselves, and we’re looking forward to a fun season.”
Monadnock
Last year: 6-10
Coach: Josh Guion (1st season)
Key departures: Isaac Jasinski
Top returning players: Clay Coffman, Matt Trombley
Top newcomers: Kyle Thibault
First game: Aug. 30, 4 p.m., vs. Raymond
Coach’s summary: “Monadnock will plan to improve on their 6-10 record from last season as they only graduated three players and have a strong sophomore/junior core that will provide consistency over the next few years. The loss of top scorer Isaac Jasinski will leave a hole expected to be filled by sophomores Georgios Pananas and Noah Larson, and senior Hunter Yeaton. With a wealth of talent on the field, the Huskies will play a fast-paced style that will carry them into the Division III playoffs.”
Conant
Last year: 4-10-2
Coach: Dan Bemis (5th season)
Key departures: Gavin Motuzas, Travis Olson
Top returning players: Garret Cournoyer, Silas Seppala (Team captains)
First game: Sept. 6, 4 p.m., at Newfound
Coach’s summary: “We will once again have a younger team this year made up of mostly underclassman. We gained valuable experience last year and I am expecting it to pay dividends this year. We are looking to make a playoff appearance and improve upon our record from last year.”
Fall Mountain
Last year: 1-13-2
Coach: Josh Beer (2nd season)
Key departures: Billy Wilder, Hunter Oberst, Brandon Wilbur
Top returning players: Eli Gould, Eryll Brennan, Jack Wildes
Top newcomers: Willem Bellows, Brayden Ring
First game: Aug. 30, 7 p.m., vs. Stevens
Coach’s summary: “We will be a very young team with only three returning seniors. We will be working to improve every game and push for a playoff spot this season.”
ConVal
Last year: 15-1, won Division II championship
Coach: Josh Smith (3rd season)
Key departures: Max Richard, Manny Bowman
Top returning players: Mather Kipka, Zach Kriebel, August Marshall, Colby Knight, Finn Wegmueller
First game: Aug. 30, 4 p.m., at Souhegan
Hinsdale
Last year: 6-10, lost in first round
Coach: Syla Senagloun (1st season, also coached Hinsdale from 2002-06)
Top returning players: Greg Howard, Ryan Labby, Dylan Harden
Top newcomers: Alex Shaink, Connor Senagloun, Cooper Scherlin
First game: Sept. 4, 6 p.m., at Wilton-Lyndeborough
Coach’s summary: “Our goal for sure is to compete in our division, and we’re working hard towards that. There’s just one goal, to win states in our division and take it home, and I honestly believe we have the manpower to do it. I’ve been out of the game for a while, but my son’s playing so I wanted to come back, and also I wanted to bring the tradition of Hinsdale soccer back to this town.”