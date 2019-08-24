Keene

Last year: 10-4-2, lost in quarterfinals

Coach: Ben Pierce (5th season)

Key departures: Owen Fauth, David Erunski, Aiden Bartlett

Top returning players: Trevor Fay, Noah Timmer, Jonas O’Mara, Charlie Zwierzchowski

Top newcomers: Brian Langevin

First game: Sept. 4, 4 p.m., at Dover

Coach’s Summary: “I think our form is good. It’ll be a new team this year, with some different pieces in different places. But expectation is always high, I think, with this group of guys, and that’s coming from them. I think they have high expectations for themselves, and we’re looking forward to a fun season.”

Monadnock

Last year: 6-10

Coach: Josh Guion (1st season)

Key departures: Isaac Jasinski

Top returning players: Clay Coffman, Matt Trombley

Top newcomers: Kyle Thibault

First game: Aug. 30, 4 p.m., vs. Raymond

Coach’s summary: “Monadnock will plan to improve on their 6-10 record from last season as they only graduated three players and have a strong sophomore/junior core that will provide consistency over the next few years. The loss of top scorer Isaac Jasinski will leave a hole expected to be filled by sophomores Georgios Pananas and Noah Larson, and senior Hunter Yeaton. With a wealth of talent on the field, the Huskies will play a fast-paced style that will carry them into the Division III playoffs.”

Conant

Last year: 4-10-2

Coach: Dan Bemis (5th season)

Key departures: Gavin Motuzas, Travis Olson

Top returning players: Garret Cournoyer, Silas Seppala (Team captains)

First game: Sept. 6, 4 p.m., at Newfound

Coach’s summary: “We will once again have a younger team this year made up of mostly underclassman. We gained valuable experience last year and I am expecting it to pay dividends this year. We are looking to make a playoff appearance and improve upon our record from last year.”

Fall Mountain

Last year: 1-13-2

Coach: Josh Beer (2nd season)

Key departures: Billy Wilder, Hunter Oberst, Brandon Wilbur

Top returning players: Eli Gould, Eryll Brennan, Jack Wildes

Top newcomers: Willem Bellows, Brayden Ring

First game: Aug. 30, 7 p.m., vs. Stevens

Coach’s summary: “We will be a very young team with only three returning seniors. We will be working to improve every game and push for a playoff spot this season.”

ConVal

Last year: 15-1, won Division II championship

Coach: Josh Smith (3rd season)

Key departures: Max Richard, Manny Bowman

Top returning players: Mather Kipka, Zach Kriebel, August Marshall, Colby Knight, Finn Wegmueller

First game: Aug. 30, 4 p.m., at Souhegan

Hinsdale

Last year: 6-10, lost in first round

Coach: Syla Senagloun (1st season, also coached Hinsdale from 2002-06)

Top returning players: Greg Howard, Ryan Labby, Dylan Harden

Top newcomers: Alex Shaink, Connor Senagloun, Cooper Scherlin

First game: Sept. 4, 6 p.m., at Wilton-Lyndeborough

Coach’s summary: “Our goal for sure is to compete in our division, and we’re working hard towards that. There’s just one goal, to win states in our division and take it home, and I honestly believe we have the manpower to do it. I’ve been out of the game for a while, but my son’s playing so I wanted to come back, and also I wanted to bring the tradition of Hinsdale soccer back to this town.”