Both Cameron and Damon Salo advanced through the round of 64 on the first day of match play at the 120th N.H. State Amateur Championship at Manchester Country Club on Wednesday in Bedford.
The brothers from New Ipswich and The Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey will play in the round of 32 on Thursday morning with hopes of advancing to the round of 16 Thursday afternoon.
Damon Salo, who earned ninth seed in match play after carding a 3-over par 145 through 36 holes, defeated Jeff Monahan 5 & 4 on Wednesday. He advances to face defending State-Am champ and No. 24 seed Brendan Gillis, who was a 1UP winner over Kurt Eddins in the first round of match play.
Cameron Salo, who shot a round-low 68 on Tuesday to assure his spot in match play and earned the 28th seed, defeated tournament veteran Craig Steckowych 2 & 1. He will face off on Thursday morning against 5th-seeded Derek Dinwoodie, a 4 & 3 winner over Derek Clark.
Stroke play medalist Matthew Gover advanced through the round of 64 with a 1UP win over 64th seed Sam Barton, one of eight golfers that punched their ticket to match play Wednesday morning in a 12-man tiebreaker. Each round of 32 matchup tees off between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., with round of 16 matches set for the afternoon.
Past champions James and Phil Pleat, Mark Stevens and Matt Boroughs also remain in play heading into Thursday. James Pleat and Stevens will meet in the round of 32.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
