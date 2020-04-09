Emily Boswell looks to build on the outstanding career she has had at the high school level.
The Keene High School senior will be continuing her track and field career at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y.
Boswell will be competing in shot put and discus for the Division III Saints program, while also learning how to throw hammer and weight, which aren’t high school events.
“Competing on the track and field team at Keene High School will always be one of the best decisions I ever made,” Boswell said. “The friends and memories I made will be remembered forever. One of my goals at the collegiate level is to be an All-American. That’s going to be a challenge and while chasing that goal I’m going to have a great time.”
Holding a school record would be music to the ears of any athlete. In the indoor shot put, Boswell holds the school record at Keene with a 34-feet, 1.5-inch throw.
Boswell’s talent as a musician though, may be equally impressive. The senior can play all brass instruments and hopes to become a music teacher in her future endeavors. At St. Lawrence Boswell is planning on double majoring in music and history.
With music taking up a lot of Boswell’s time, competing at a Division III school opens flexibility for her to continue balancing her time between the two. The senior also considered the University of New Hampshire.
“She’s really had to balance a lot of activities, especially on the musical side. But she has such an incredible work ethic,” Keene High School throwing coach Nelson Richter said. “She’s the first one in and last one out. When the school shut down, she was still throwing. I couldn’t coach, obviously, but she sent me videos of her throwing. She’s one of the best throwers I’ve ever coached.”
Having a multitude of talents doesn’t come without time commitments, and Boswell’s progression over her four years at Keene High has exemplified her as the hard worker she is often described as.
Coming in as a freshman, her strength wasn’t where it needed to be, having not spent time with a throwing coach at Marlborough prior to competing to Keene.
Having Richter there for guidance benefited Boswell, but the two also had a similar outlook on activities — to always have fun while working hard.
Over her four years, that work ethic and motivation not only helped her break the school record, but led her to finishing up as a runner-up in back-to-back indoor seasons at the Division I High School state meet in shot put.
All of her accomplishments at the high school level bring into question just how good she can be at the collegiate level.
“She has set a standard in the weight room and in practice. She’s one of these leaders that does it through example,” Richter said. “Our weight program is pretty intense. It’s an hour and a half — you don’t just go in there and mess around — and she’s impressive once she gets in the weight room and she’ll always get better. The best is yet to come for her.”