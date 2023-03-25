LANGDON — David Northcott can’t remember exactly when his love for skiing began. After all, his first experiences on the trails came long before his frame of memory.
He wasn’t born on the trails, but he was born to be on them.
Before he could walk, he was strapped to his mother’s back and out on the cross country tracks of Langdon. Kate Northcott, a 1999 graduate of Fall Mountain, became the Nordic ski coach at her alma mater right around the time she was pregnant with David. His father, Chris, also skied at Fall Mountain in the ’90s.
David was skiing before he turned 2 years old.
Now, just a few weeks after his 16th birthday, the glow in his ice-blue eyes is ever-present as he talks about the sport he’s lived and breathed his entire life.
The air is full of spring and the sun is warm in Langdon. Northcott looks right at home though with his skis tucked under his arm, wearing a lightweight long-sleeved shirt, a beanie and a pair of ski goggles to protect from the glare off the snow that’s melting, but still is deep enough to crunch through thanks to a late-season storm that buried Sullivan County.
It’s a far cry from the conditions he found himself in the week before.
Northcott was in Fairbanks, Alaska, for the USSA Cross Country Ski Junior National Championships from March 13 to March 16. He was one of six representatives of New England — making him one of the best skiers in his age group in the region and the country.
Temperatures were well into the single digits and flirted with sub-zero throughout the competition.
Northcott traveled more than 25 hours, flying to Seattle then to Fairbanks for the competition just two days after wrapping up his sophomore high school season with Fall Mountain. Northcott is homeschooled, but competes for his mom’s team in the winter, donning the cow-spotted race suits the Wildcats wear out on the trails.
He helped the Wildcat boys to a second-place finish in the Division II state meet. Later that week he was off for Alaska. Northcott raised $3,000 himself to be able to afford the trip.
In Alaska, he flirted with the top-10 in two events among the 80 best cross country skiers in his age group in the entire country.
He was 14th in the first event, the classic technique race — his best and favorite event. He finished the 7.5K race at Birch Hill Recreation Area in 24 minutes, 49.4 seconds, less than 40 seconds off the pace of third place. He was the top finisher from New England.
He put in his best performance the next day in the sprint race, a surprise to Northcott who admits his tall, wiry frame is not the best for a sprinter. He finished 12th in 3:27.04, just 20 seconds behind first place in the 1,029-meter dash. Once again, he was the top finisher from New England. He wrapped up competition in the freestyle technique race, finishing 27th at 13:57.3.
Freestyle skiing — also called skate skiing — means skiers generate speed by using the same motion as you would on roller blades or ice skates. Classical skiing is likened to walking with a glide between steps.
Nationals concluded a wire-to-wire season on the trails that began in early December.
“It was super, super great, especially for my first year [at nationals],” said Northcott. “I thought I would be a lot more tired given the travel.
“It’s hard to peak at the right time,” Northcott added. “I was trying to hit my race peak during the trip and I almost did, but just missed it so I’ll be working on that for next season. It’s tough to be fast the entire season, especially for younger skiers. It’s hard to just be good all the time.
“If I just ramped up every race from December I would have hit my peak around mid January, then by March you’d be a little blown out.”
Northcott started racing around the time he was in kindergarten. He credits his participation in the Bill Koch Youth Ski League in Putney, Vt., for his early ascension in the sport. The league is the largest cross country ski program for youths in the U.S.
“If you’re winning in that league in 8th grade, you’re going to go to nationals,” said Northcott.
He spent most winter afternoons around his mom and the teams at Fall Mountain. He and his brother Matt, a 7th-grader, put in countless hours at home building jumps and going up and down them until the sun went down.
“They just love it,” said Kate Northcott. “He definitely was born right into it. It was an environmental thing, but it was totally his choice that he just enjoyed it so much and wanted to get competitive.”
“David is incredibly driven and just loves his sport. It’s not super normal,” she adds with a laugh.
She recalls an evening that David was adamant about doing a two-hour roller-ski workout in the dark and the rain. He got back in the car and couldn’t stop talking about how much he loved it.
“I don’t think a lot of people would have felt the same way,” she said.
Along with competing for the Wildcats, Northcott trains and works for Zach Caldwell at Caldwell Sport in Putney.
He works there throughout the year, building ramps and chopping firewood — a helpful strength-training task.
Northcott looks forward to his summers and loves the training aspect of the sport almost as much as he loves racing through the snow.
Along with distance running and roller skiing — which is just like roller blading — Northcott loves hitting the trails on his mountain bike. He also has pitched in the Walpole Babe Ruth baseball league.
“I love cross country skiing in general, but if it wasn’t that I would be competing in something, I assume at a somewhat high level because I love to train and do stuff,” said Northcott. “But I love the way you train for cross country skiing; it never gets boring and you can do a lot of different things.”
Skiing also has provided Northcott with a tight-knit community. He largely has been competing against the same kids since he was in elementary school. It’s provided friendship and given him a consistent bar to measure himself up against.
“I love everything about the community,” he said. “Competing at this level has been a goal of mine for about five or six years. I have been around it and I’ve known this is what I want to do.”
“It’s been cool to follow and see how I stack and to see myself move up into the position where I can do this.”
Last year, Northcott just missed the qualifications for junior nationals as a 15-year-old on the younger half of the two-year age bracket. He did well enough, however, to be the top seed in New England heading into this season.
He’ll be in a similar position next season as a 17-year-old racing at 18U level. He’ll be competing for a spot at nationals in Lake Placid, N.Y.
He cautiously looks forward to when his brother Matt gets a little older so the two can compete against each other.
“He’s fast. I’m a little worried, we’ll see,” Northcott joked.
For now, he is content just to go up against the best in the country.
