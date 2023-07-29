The Junior Swamp Bats have named current Keene State baseball coach Justin Blood as president, the organization announced on Friday afternoon.
The Junior Swamp Bats are a 501c nonprofit organization that has been in existence since 2011 to provide player development for youth baseball and softball players.
The JSB fielded 12 travel teams as well as a development program for younger players in 2023. The teams play on fields throughout the Monadnock Region and train year round at The Fieldhouse in Swanzey.
“The Junior Swamp Bats have done a great job providing baseball and softball players from the tri-state area, especially the Monadnock Region, the opportunity to develop their skills,” Blood said via release. “I am honored to work with the board and coaches already in place to keep providing and building on those opportunities.”
Blood replaces Anthony DiTullio, who is stepping down as president, but will remain on the board and in the organization.
“I am so happy to know that we have someone the caliber of Justin Blood to lead the Junior Swamp Bats and I can’t wait to start working with him,” DiTullio said in the release.
Blood is a Swanzey native who played at Monadnock and Franklin Pierce before being drafted by the Seattle Mariners. He spent three years in professional baseball before embarking on a college coaching career that has included stops on the staffs at Quinnipiac, Franklin Pierce and the University of Connecticut before becoming head coach at the University of Hartford for 10 years. He returned home to be the head coach at Keene State in 2021.
Blood is credited with recruiting future Major Leaguers George Springer and Matt Barnes, among others during his time as lead recruiter and pitching coach at UConn, as well as developing eight MLB draft picks during his tenure at Hartford. He was twice named by Baseball America as one of the Top 10 College Baseball Coaches under 40.
“This region has a rich history of successful baseball and softball athletes and programs,” Blood said. “There is no reason why families need to travel outside of this area to improve their skills and access facilities. We have a great facility right here and with a consistent message and mission the Junior Swamp Bats will fulfill the needs of these athletes and their families.”
In addition to being president of the Junior Swamp Bats, Blood will continue to run his successful Justin Blood Baseball Academy.
“This is about programming, creating more opportunities to develop and expand our reach for opportunities beyond high school. I competed at the D-II and professional levels and have spent the last 20 years coaching at the DI and now D-III levels. I know the circuit and I know the coaches.” Blood said.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
