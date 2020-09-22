As the competitive golf season winds down, two familiar area names continue to do their thing on the N.H. Golf Association summer circuit.
Bob Kearney and Mike Blair, both of whom play out of Bretwood in Keene, on Tuesday advanced to the semifinals of the Senior Match Play in the Championship Division at Green Meadow in Hudson.
Both veteran players scored a pair of match-play victories Tuesday to move on. They are on opposite sides of the bracket, so with wins Wednesday morning could face each other in the 18-hole afternoon finale.
Also advancing were the No. 1 seed, Craig Steckowych of Portsmouth CC, and Bill Everett of Laconia CC, whose first-round win was over John Esterbrook of Crotched Mountain in Francestown, 7-and-6.
Kearney, 64, is the No. 4 seed coming out of stroke play qualifying Monday and will meet Steckowych Wednesday morning. A two-time State-Am winner, Steckowych posted wins against Bill Sheridan and William Krueger.
Kearney is the No. 4 seed. He won his morning match 1-up, then outlasted Tony Fournier, 2-up, in the afternoon.
Steckowych is bidding to win this event for a third straight year.
Blair, the highest remaining seed, No. 7, plays Everett Wednesday morning. Among his wins Tuesday was a 4-and-3 decision over Larry Nuttall, the No. 2 seed, who plays out of Candia Woods.
In the Mid Amateur Match Play bracket, it will be a Wednesday slugfest, as Harvin Groft meets Matt Burroughs and Pat Pelletier takes on Jeff Monahan. Groft shot a 2-under par round Monday to earn the top seed and got through to Wednesday with a 3-and-2 win over Rob Zimmerman of Nashua.
Monahan, who grew up playing the Green Meadow course, made birdie on the final hole to dispatch Peter Keilty, the No. 2 seed, in the afternoon Tuesday, 1-up.