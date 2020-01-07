The Keene High gymnastics team finished third Sunday in a five-team meet at Salem High that also included gymnasts from several schools that don’t have full teams.
Host Salem won the meet with a score of 110.75, followed by Windham (106.95), Keene (103.75), Dover (101.3) and Spaulding (100.95).
The Blackbirds got several strong performances, as Ava Pelkey finished eighth in the all-around (27.45) and Sarah Feld was ninth. In the individual events, Feld tied for fourth on the floor (7.7) and sixth in the vault (8.0), Meredith Lewis tied for eighth in the uneven bars (5.9) and Pelkey tied for fourth on the balance beam (7.5).
Also, Heather Gonyea of Conant High, who travels and trains with Keene, was fourth in the vault (8.25) and sixth in the floor (7.5).
The Birds will next compete in a meet Sunday hosted by Bishop Guertin at Noha’s Gymnastics in Manchester.