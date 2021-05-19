There was a collective sigh of relief at Alumni Field Wednesday evening.
After going through a bit of a slump over the past week or so, the Keene High baseball team earned a much-needed win over Bedford, 5-3.
The Blackbirds used a four-run second inning to take the lead over the Bulldogs, and then senior Peter Haas pitched five consecutive scoreless innings to slam the door. Haas allowed only one hit in those final five innings. He pitched all seven innings, giving up only three hits and two earned runs. Haas also struck out five batters.
“He’s our No. 1,” said head coach Dan Moylan. “He pitched like it tonight against a good Bedford team. We needed that, we really did. He should be proud of himself.”
The day didn’t start out so great for the senior though, as Bedford’s Michael Pratt turned on the first pitch of the game and sent it far over the right field fence to give Bedford the early lead.
The Bulldogs got another in the first and the game had the same eerie feeling as the night before, when the Blackbirds saw themselves in a deep hole in the first inning.
But unlike Tuesday, Keene dug themselves out of this one after the team found some urgency in the first few innings and carried that throughout the rest of the game.
Junior Jared Schmitt got the scoring started for the Blackbirds in the bottom of the first with an RBI single to score senior Zach Mooers and chip into Bedford’s early lead.
After the Bulldogs tacked on another in the top of the second, helped by a few defensive blunders from Keene, the Blackbirds turned around and scored four times in the bottom half to take the lead for good.
The kicker? Every run — and baserunner — in that second inning came with two outs.
The first two batters of the inning were taken care of, then a pitch ran in on junior Austin Morris and put him on first base. Mooers and senior Liam Conley both walked to load the bases and then Haas tied the game with a bloop single that scored two runs.
"When you're on the mound and then you step up in the box, it's like, 'I'm up here for myself, essentially,' and that's kind of the thought," Haas said. "I was happy with the way that turned out. Sometimes you just have to take over yourself."
Schmitt walked to load the bases again and senior Alex Charles reached on an error to bring in another run and give Keene the lead.
Haas then scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.
“Overall, our at-bats were better tonight,” Moylan said. “The results were much better.”
After the inning was over, Haas went back out on the mound and took care of business, only allowing three baserunners for the remainder of the game, one of which reached on an error.
“Just trusting myself and trusting my stuff,” Haas said. “Trusting your off-speed and trusting the process throughout the whole game; it’s about the long haul, not the short sprint at the beginning.”
“Over the years, he has gotten a little better as he’s gone on in the game,” Moylan said. “Peter got better with his fastball; his changeup was good. Kept them off balance.”
Keene’s defense tightened up, too, and took away any of Bedford’s scoring opportunities with two timely double plays commanded by Schmitt and Mooers in the middle infield, and a few impressive plays at first base from Charles.
The biggest scare for Keene came in the sixth inning, when Bedford got a runner to third base with two outs. But Haas got the next batter swinging to end the inning, then put the Bulldogs down 1-2-3 in the seventh inning to end the game.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blackbirds and seemed to flip a switch in the dugout as the postseason inches closer.
“This shows us that we can play with some of the better teams in the state,” Moylan said. “They’re a good ballclub, so that’s a good confidence boost for us. It was nice to get into the win column tonight.”
“When you’re in it until the end like that, that gets everybody up,” Haas said. “That’s what carries ... the little wins where we come together as a team and we grind.”
Keene moves to 9-5 on the season and next hosts Concord Monday at 7 p.m.