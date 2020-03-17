AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Connor Walsh hit his first home run of the season, but the Keene State College baseball team was held to three runs or fewer for the fifth consecutive game and lost 9-2 to Nichols College in their amended RussMatt Invitational Florida finale Monday afternoon at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park in Auburndale, Fla.
The Owls, who were originally slated to stay in the Sunshine State until March 21, dropped their third consecutive game to fall to a 1-9 record, while Nichols improved to 8-2.
Keene State’s upcoming schedule is uncertain due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Owls were originally scheduled for 10 games in eight days in Florida, but wound up playing five dating back to last Friday. The remainder of Nichols’ season was cancelled on March 13.
In softball, Owls drop pair to Brockport
The Keene State College softball team dropped its final pair of contests to SUNY Brockport, 13-3 and 4-3, Monday at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Fla.
The first game was even at two entering the sixth before the Golden Eagles, winners of eight straight, scored 11 times in the final two innings, and that momentum carried over, as a four-run second wound up being enough in the second game as the Owls could not complete their comeback bid.