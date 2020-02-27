The DeMar Marathon and Half Marathon has brought in a Who’s Who lineup of running luminaries as pre-race pasta dinner keynote speakers recently, and this year is no exception.
Bill Rodgers, four-time winner of the Boston Marathon and four-time winner of the New York City Marathon, will be the guest speaker on the night before the DeMar. The DeMar races — which also include a 1.1-mile Super Seniors and Kids Marathon — are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 27.
Rodgers is also planning on running the 13.1-mile DeMar Half Marathon, which begins at 8 a.m. at Surry Dam Recreation Area. The 26.2-mile full marathon starts at 7 a.m. in Gilsum.
In addition to winning Boston and New York four times, Rodgers, 72, once held the world record for fastest time in a marathon, and was the No. 1-ranked marathon runner in the world. He has authored numerous books on running, and once owned the Bill Rodgers Running Center in Boston.
Rodgers will be following three other prominent marathon figures who were the keynote speakers at the annual pasta dinner the night before the races: longtime Boston Marathon director Dave McGillivray in 2017, legendary marathoner Amby Burfoot in 2018 and Dick Beardsley last year, who finished second to Alberto Salazar in the famous 1982 Boston Marathon that came to be known as the Duel in the Sun.
Registration is open online for the DeMar races at clarencedemar.com. The races are sponsored by the Elm City Rotary Club of Keene and proceeds go to the multiple community service programs and humanitarian projects it supports.