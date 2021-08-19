OTTUMWA, Iowa — A seven-run third inning put the Greater Keene 14U All Stars ahead of West Fargo, N.D. and — despite a late surge from West Fargo — Keene held on for a 10-7 win during the final day of pool play of the 2021 Babe Ruth World Series, Wednesday in Ottumwa, Iowa.
But even with the win, Keene’s World Series run is over.
Bridgewater, N.J.’s 12-4 victory over Ottumwa, Iowa, Wednesday night officially eliminated Keene from the bracket round of the World Series. Keene ends its run with a 2-2 record at the national tournament.
West Fargo struck first on Wednesday with two runs in the top of the second inning, but a big third inning put Keene ahead.
Oliver Frowein started the third-inning rally with a one-out single. Frowein’s hit was the first of five consecutive hits — three of which brought in runs. Noah Parelli’s RBI single in the inning gave Keene the 3-2 lead and that was just the start. By the end of the frame, Keene was ahead 7-2.
Keene scored another run in the fourth before West Fargo started to climb back into the game. West Fargo scored a run in the fifth inning and four in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to one, 8-7 in Keene’s favor.
Keene scraped across two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-7 lead, then Sean Callahan pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts, including striking out West Fargo’s Espen Westby looking to end the game.
Zakariya Whitney pitched the first three innings for Keene, giving up two earned runs on one hit while walking four and striking out five.
Frowein pitched the next three innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on six hits, and then Callahan finished the job in the seventh.
Keene strung together 13 hits on the night, with Nolan Gillis (3-for-4, two RBIs), Frowein (2-for-3), Callahan (2-for-4, two runs scored) and Whitney (3-for-4, RBI) all recording multiple hits.
Jake Hilliard, along with Gillis, had two RBIs.