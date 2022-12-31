This year was sandwiched by two local championships: The Monadnock girls basketball state championship in February, and the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team’s national title in December.
Ironically enough — although unsurprising — those were the two most clicked local sports stories on the Sentinel’s website in 2022.
Franklin Pierce took the top spot with its national championship. The Ravens beat Colorado State University-Pueblo, 2-0, in the championship game Dec. 3 to earn the second national title in program history and the first since 2007.
Senior Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez put the Ravens ahead in the 11th minute before classmate Younes Addar buried the insurance goal in the 74th minute to all but seal the deal.
The win capped off a 25-0-1 season for Franklin Pierce, which is the first time since 2015 that an undefeated team won the D-II national championship. Pfieffer University did it that year.
Five Ravens earned a spot on the All-Tournament team, highlighted by junior Vicente Valor Martinez who earned the Most Outstanding Player award. Jonas Cervera Anchel, Bernardo Prego, Braudilio Rodrigues and Addar were also recognized.
In the weeks since the national title, head coach Ruben Resendes has moved on to coach at Bryant University, a Division I school Smithfield, RI, and Rodrigues — the team’s leading scorer last season — was drafted by the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) in the Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft. Travis Brent was named the next head coach at Franklin Pierce. Brent comes from the University of Charleston (WV), which won the national title in 2018.
Here’s the rest of the top five, in order of how many clicks each story got on the Sentinel website:
Monadnock girls basketball takes down powerhouse Conant in Division III state title game
Two local teams competing on the biggest stage — at Keene State’s Spaulding Gym, nonetheless — created an overflowing sense of excitement surrounding the matchup between Monadnock and Conant in the Division III girls basketball state title game last Feb. 27.
Coming in as big underdogs, Monadnock pulled an improbable upset over powerhouse Conant, beating the Orioles 50-31. The Huskies broke Conant’s 58-game win streak, which included the two previous state championships (2020 and 2021).
Grace Furze — who now plays women’s basketball at Keene State — led the Huskies with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Grace LeClair had 11 points in the win. Monadnock led 19-9 after the first half, and despite a push by Conant in the third quarter, kept control until the end.
Both Furze and LeClair graduated for the Huskies, and Conant lost a number of talented players as well, but both teams are looking to compete for a championship again this season.
Conant currently leads the D-III standings with a 5-0 record while Monadnock sits in 10th at 2-2. One of the Huskies’ losses was at the hands of Conant in the third game of the season as the Orioles avenged the title-game loss.
Ryan Boden steps in as varsity head coach for Keene High baseball
The third-most clicked story in 2023 was the introduction of Keene High’s new varsity baseball coach, Ryan Boden.
Boden stepped in to lead the program last spring after spending nearly a decade as the JV coach at KHS. Boden went 6-14 in his first year and missed out on a playoff spot.
As a 2006 KHS graduate, Boden brought familiarity to the program. He grew up in Keene and is well-known around the community, also coaching for the Junior Swamp Bats. He also previously worked with many of his student-athletes when he was coaching JV.
“I know a lot of the players because they’ve played for me at some point,” Boden said before the season. “So, it’s been a nice advantage for me to have a little preview of what I have for the season.”
His players appreciate his “calm intensity” as shortstop Jared Schmitt, who graduated this past spring, put it. Schmitt also played for Boden at the JV level.
“When you mess up, he’s not going to be the one to get on you about it, but you know you messed up,” Schmitt said last spring. “He’s not going to scream at you or anything, but you’ll know if you messed up, which I really enjoy. He does his own thing, but he does it well. It’s just making his players well-rounded and overall good ballplayers.”
The Blackbirds lose some talent from last year’s team but bring back a good chunk of its lineup and look to build off Boden’s first year.
Keene native Trevor Kennison continues to forge new path of adaptive skiing
Back in January, Keene native Trevor Kennison once again made his mark on adaptive skiing by landing the X-Games Big Air jump in Aspen, Co. He is the first adaptive skier to clear the 70-foot jump.
He cleared it by almost 20 feet.
Kennison was paralyzed from the waist down after a skiing accident back in 2014, but he hasn’t let that stop him from pursuing his passions at the highest level. Kennison wears a 40-pound sit-ski, which allows him to continue skiing even after the accident.
He actually cleared the jump twice that day. The first time, he broke his ski, so he wanted to do it again and try to land it cleanly. He wouldn’t accept his medal after the first jump. He went too big on the second jump, he said, and couldn’t quite land that one cleanly either, but accepted his medal the second time.
“Doing what I’m doing because I love to do it and the passion I have for it, then stepping back and realizing what I’m doing for the sport, is so awesome,” Kennison said. “Anything I can do to keep bringing more awareness to skiing, snowboarding, sit-skiing, people with disabilities, is really, really awesome.”
Kennison next wants to compete at the 2026 Paralympics, which will be held in Italy. He also as a full-length documentary in the works called Full Circle, which is set to be released in 2023.
Monadnock baseball team earns second consecutive state title
For the second time in as many years, the Monadnock baseball team won the Division III state championship to cap off the school year back in June.
The Huskies beat Inter-Lakes, 11-2, and finished an undefeated season. Monadnock ended the season with a 20-0 record.
Kevin Putnam pitched the complete game, giving up two unearned runs on just four hits while striking out seven. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored.
Cam Olivo — now a senior at Monadnock — went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He was a single shy of the cycle, including a towering home run in the fourth inning.
“I knew it was gone,” Olivo said of that home run. “Just a different feeling when it leaves the bat.”
Connor Branon hit a home run right after Olivo’s, although Branon’s was inside-the-park style rather than sending it over the fence. He was 2-for-4 at the plate and had five putouts on defense at shortstop.
Dating back two seasons, the Huskies have won 25 consecutive games, including that last two state championships. Olivo will be back in the lineup this spring for his senior season, along with junior Ben Dean, both of who have been big parts of the program’s success over the last few years.
