What a year, huh?
Looking back at some of the athletic accomplishments of some local teams and athletes, it was difficult to narrow down the best ones of 2021.
The calendar year saw a plethora of state championships, deep playoff runs and upsets that will be remembered forever.
It was a weird year in sports — to say the least — with limited crowds, regionalized regular season schedules, and day-to-day adjustments, but the student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors and sports community members pushed through and now have another successful athletic year in the books.
Here’s a chronological list of five of the top moments in local high school sports from the 2021 calendar year:
Conant, Hinsdale girls basketball claim state titles
March 14 — In what was arguably one of the strangest high school basketball seasons in history, the Conant and Hinsdale girls basketball teams provided some normalcy with their respective Division III and D-IV state championships.
Elizabeth Gonyea scored a game-high 32 points in Conant’s 59-43 win over Fall Mountain in the D-III championship game, its second consecutive state title and third in four years. It was also Conant’s second consecutive undefeated season.
In D-IV, Hinsdale, led by Delaney Wilcox (26 points) and Angelina Nardolillo (24 points), took down the defending D-IV champions, Colebrook Academy, 63-51, in the Pacers’ second championship game appearance in three years, and third consecutive trip to the Final Four.
Monadnock baseball cruises to Division III title
June 12 — The Monadnock baseball team won its first state title since 2016, a 10-0 six-inning win over Somersworth High School, which saw then-junior Kevin Putnam pitch six scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and striking out six.
The offense was on fire as well — as it was for much of the postseason run — including big hits from Nate Doyle and Trevor Heise. The Huskies won each of their playoff games by 10 or more runs on the way to the Division III state title.
KHS girls volleyball plays in first tourney in 11 years
Oct. 28 — The 2021 Keene girls volleyball season will go in the books as one of the better feel-good stories of the year.
Led by fifth-year head coach Gabby Arig — who was named the Division I Coach of the Year — Keene finished the year with an 11-7 record, good for the No. 9 seed in the playoffs. The Blackbirds broke an 11-year playoff drought, then proceeded to upset No. 7 Bishop Guertin, 3-1 (13-25, 25-20, 28-26, 25-10), in the first round of the postseason.
Keene senior Phoebe Rigg had 10 kills, eight blocks and 11 digs in the first-round victory, and classmate Summer Smith polished off the win with a 15-0 service run in the fourth set.
Keene’s season ended with a loss to No. 1 Bedford in the quarterfinal round.
Keene girls cross country wins first state title since 2007; Torin Kindopp wins boys race
Nov. 1 — It was a pretty special moment when the Keene girls cross country team won the Division I state championship on a cold and rainy November Saturday in Manchester.
The Blackbirds fought through the elements and narrowly beat out Concord to earn their first state title since 2007.
“The girls were jumping up and down all excited,” said Keene coach Bill Derry after the race. “It was pretty fun to win, of course, and it was even more fun to see their reaction.”
Senior Hannah Shepard finished in fifth place to lead Keene and classmate Reagan Hoy finished seventh, just two seconds behind Shepard.
Senior Sofia Guardiano, freshman Corinne Kinson, and sophomore Ella Hoy were the final three scorers for the Blackbirds, anchoring the back end to earn the state title.
On the boys side, Keene senior Torin Kindopp won the individual state title, the Blackbirds’ second individual winner in the last three years. Keene did not compete in the D-I race last year because of COVID protocols.
Fall Mountain football takes down powerhouse Newport
Nov. 6 — This is one that Fall Mountain football fans are sure to remember for a long while.
After narrowly sliding into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, the Fall Mountain football team was tasked with traveling to Newport to face the undefeated Tigers, the defending Division IV champions who had lost just one game in two years (a 7-6 loss to D-II Lebanon in 2020). The Tigers had outscored their opponents 210-57 in 2021, including a 35-0 win over Fall Mountain during the regular season.
No worry, though, as the ‘Cats controlled the D-IV semifinal matchup from start to finish and handed Newport a 21-6 loss to advance to the state title game.
Senior Quinn Healy was the mastermind behind the upset, coming up with 12 tackles and two sacks to lead a Fall Mountain defensive line that was constantly in the backfield against the run-heavy Newport team.
“We always showed glimpses of what we could do if our defensive line stepped up, and we brought that today,” Healy said after the game. “And it was consistent. We didn’t give them much the whole game.”
Newport had one sustained drive — a touchdown drive at the end of the first half — and even after that drive, Fall Mountain quarterback Luke Gay responded with a 56-yard touchdown drive to grab the momentum right back.
Senior Brady Elliott made a fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter, then the Wildcats ran out the clock to earn a spot in the D-IV title game for the second time in three years.
The Wildcats lost to Somersworth in the D-IV championship game, 40-13.