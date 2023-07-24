WINCHESTER — Joel Belanger and Carlos Grenier each scored their first career Monadnock Speedway victories Saturday at the historic high-banked oval.
Belanger won the nightcap 30-lapper in the NHSTRA Modifieds, while Nate Wenzel topped the first open-wheel go-round. Grenier earned his victory lap by holding Colton Martin at bay to win the 50-lap Pure Stock main event.
In the NHSTRA Late Models, it was Hillary Renaud scoring her first win of the summer and, in so doing, becoming the fifth different LM victor this year.
Steve Miller Jr. won for the first time this year in the Six Shooters. Adrian Smith continued to outrun everyone not named Owen Zilinski, as he dominated en route to his third Young Guns victory this season.
Wenzel’s win in the first Modified feature came gift-wrapped in the form of a Brian Chapin/Tyler Leary last-lap tangle that saw the Wenzel avoid the mess immediately before him as he darted off to victory.
Chapin had taken control on lap three and led until the final lap when he and Leary, who moved up to second on lap 25, tangled in turn two as the checkers awaited them less than a lap away. Wenzel steered clear and blasted to his second win of the summer.
In the nightcap, Belanger held off all challengers for his first career victory on the high banks. Geoff Rollins got up for second on lap 15 but was no match for the speedy Belanger. Rollins was the night’s overall Modified winner, putting together a pair of second-place runs. Aaron Fellows and Scott Zilinski each had a third for their hard night’s work.
After a week off, Monadnock Speedway will return to action on Saturday, Aug. 5, when the it will host another full night of oval track racing.
