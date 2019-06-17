The Keene Swamp Bats went 1-1 in their two games over the weekend. They lost on Saturday to the Winnipesaukee Muskrats, 7-3, then shut out the Vermont Mountaineers on Sunday, 5-0.
David Matthews was the biggest highlight of the weekend for the Bats (4-3), going 3-for-8 over the two games with three home runs and five RBI. His two-homer game on Sunday marked his second multi-dinger game of the season, and he currently leads the NECBL with five this season.
Zach Messinger started the shutout effort for Keene against the Mountaineers (2-5), pitching 5.2 innings and giving up seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts to earn the win. Antonio Knowles threw the next 1.1 innings, giving up two hits and striking out one, and Sean Heine finished the final two frames.
Pinch hitter Justice Lucas went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI, while Matt Trehub was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Kyle Ball was 1-for-3 with a run, and Logan Mathieu finished 1-for-4 with a run.
Saturday’s outing against the Muskrats (1-6) was a sloppy one for the Bats, as they gave up four unearned runs.
Keene took a 2-0 lead through the first four innings, thanks to an RBI single in the third by Will Wagner (2-for-4) and a solo home run by Matthews in the fourth. But the wheels came off after that.
Winnipesaukee tied things up in the fifth with a pair of runs — one on an error at first by Mathieu (0-for-2), and one on a fielder’s choice on a dropped third strike by Trehub (1-for-4) behind the plate. The Rats added two more in the sixth to take the lead — one on an error by Ball (0-for-4) at short, and one on a wild pitch by Jonathan Edwards, who pitched one inning of relief and wound up with the loss.
Winnipesaukee added another run in the seventh on another fielder’s choice on a dropped third strike. A solo homer by Wagner in the eighth cut things a little closer, but the Rats added two more in the ninth — one on a solo shot by Teddy Beaudet (1-for-3), and one after another pair of dropped third strikes.
The Bats have the night off tonight, but return to action Tuesday night in Danbury against the Westerners (5-2) at 6:30.