Maybe this is exactly what the team needed.
The SwampBats put on a show in all three facets of the game in a doubleheader sweep of the Upper Valley Nighthawks Wednesday night at Alumni Field. The teams played two seven inning games.
Keene won Game 1, 12-1, and Game 2, 5-1.
“Total elation,” said Keene manager Shaun McKenna. “Happy for the guys. To see some success and to really play the game the right way. A ton of people contributed today. … Great to get two.”
Pitching, hitting and defense — all things that at one point in the season have held this team back — were all up to par Wednesday night in the deciding wins. Keene’s pitchers only gave up two runs in the two games, the defense made no errors in either game and the offense racked up 17 runs on 21 hits in the two games.
“It’s good to see guys starting to swing it,” McKenna said. “Hopefully it continues. … Those were two great games.”
As a team, the ‘Bats hit six home runs. Paxton Tomaini and Matt Almonte each had two (one in each game) while Colin Wetterau and Dan Covino went yard in the first game.
“I just wanted to help out my team in any way possible and I just wanted to hit the ball hard,” Tomaini said. “Regardless of where it went, I just try to hit the ball hard every at-bat and have a good at-bat every time I go up there. That’s about it.”
Tomaini also made a couple of spectacular plays at shortstop, including a diving grab in the fifth inning of Game 1. Tomaini was just one part of a clean night for the defense.
“Every time we play clean, it’s hard to beat us,” Tomaini said. “If we play good defense, we’re in every game. We just had to clean it up. It’s been an up and down season, it’s baseball of course. Just really clean tonight."
Michael Ross got the start in Game 1 and pitched the first five innings, only allowing one run on one hit (a home run to Jonathan Hogart in the fourth inning). By that time, the SwampBats — playing as the away team in Game 1 to make up for the postponed game on July 5 — already had a 4-0 lead.
They were in control from there, using a six-run sixth inning to pull away for good.
Grant Besser and Garrett Rice made appearances on the mound in Game 1, each pitching one scoreless inning.
The ‘Bats stayed hot in Game 2, taking an early lead in the third inning. TJ McKenzie showed off his speed after stealing third base and scoring on an errant throw by Upper Valley’s catcher, Nicholas Fazzari.
Upper Valley tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, but Keene scored three runs in the bottom half — off Almonte’s three-run home run — to take the lead right back and they held it from there.
Matt Buchanan pitched the first 4.1 innings of Game 2, only allowing one run and striking out seven, before Riley Skeen finished things off by pitching 2.2 scoreless innings in relief.
With the sweep, Keene improves to 12-18 and sits 2.5 games out of a wild card spot with 14 games left in the regular season. The SwampBats next host Sanford (13-16) Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“Hopefully we can carry it into tomorrow,” McKenna said. “Overall, you have to be happy. … As I always say, on to the next day.”
John Mikolaicyk is scheduled to get the start.
