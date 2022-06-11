MANCHESTER — If you’ve been watching the Monadnock Regional High School baseball team at any point during the season, you’ll know what Coach Tom Cote means when he talks about “Monadnock baseball.”
“What we’ve done has worked all year, so we’re going to keep with that approach,” Cote said at practice before the team’s playoff run got underway. “Throw a lot of strikes, make a lot of contact, make the other team make a lot of plays, run the bases really well.
“That’s Monadnock baseball right now,” he continued. “And we don’t want any team to change what we do.”
If you’ve been watching the Monadnock Regional High School baseball team during its first two Division III playoff games, you’ll know those games have been two of the most competitive games the team has played this season.
After outscoring its opponents 225-28 and going undefeated during the regular season, Monadnock has won its last two games by a combined margin of seven runs: A 5-2 win over Hopkinton in the quarterfinal round last Saturday and a 9-5 win over Berlin in the semifinals this past Tuesday.
“We’re trying to keep everything the same, but playoffs can get on people’s nerves, you can tell,” said junior Ethan Brown after the semifinals. “We’re trying to keep it under control.”
The Huskies were never expecting to blow teams out of the water in the playoffs. This time of year, you’re facing the best of the best.
“Every single game we’re going to see a team’s No. 1,” said senior Connor Branon before the playoff run started. “So we have to be prepared to see good pitching.”
In both playoff games, the team fell behind in the top of the first inning before quickly answering to take the lead, which ultimately would hold up. After all, it’s no secret that even the best pitchers in the state have trouble holding down this Husky lineup — filled with eight All-State players — for a full seven innings.
Even so, these are the kinds of close games that this team is not used to playing. Going all the way back to last year’s playoff run that ended with a state championship, it was rare to look up at the scoreboard and see Monadnock behind.
“It’s been good to have the adversity because we haven’t had it,” Cote said Tuesday after the semifinals. “It ended up working itself out, which was nice.”
Now, twice in a row, the Huskies got stuck in an early hole. Nonetheless, both times they were able to climb out of it and now find themselves at the doorstep of back-to-back championships.
The last team standing in the way of the top seeded Monadnock team is No. 3 Inter-Lakes. The teams will play for the D-III championship Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Going into that championship game, the message from Coach Cote still stands firm:
“The mentality has to be to play Monadnock baseball and play to our speed and our capabilities,” Cote said after the semifinals. “We can’t sit back and wait to see what happens. We have to be on the attack like we have been all year.”
So what needs to happen to get back to those ways?
“It starts with our starting pitcher throwing strikes,” Cote said Tuesday. “We can’t walk guys. If we throw strikes and make them earn it, I think we’ll get through that first inning and have better momentum. Starts with the pitcher.”
In the first two games of the playoffs, Monadnock pitchers have walked 16 hitters.
Senior Kevin Putnam and junior Cam Olivo have combined to get through all 14 innings of playoff baseball so far, with Putnam getting both starts and Olivo coming out of the bullpen. Both guys will be available to pitch again Saturday.
After Tuesday’s semifinal win over Berlin, this Monadnock team — one win away from repeating as state champions for the first time since it won the Class I title in 1984 and 1985 — almost seemed somber. Maybe it was because of the sour taste of giving up three runs in the seventh inning of that game.
Or, maybe, they simply aren’t satisfied yet.
“It’s really all for nothing if we don’t win,” Brown said Tuesday. “We’ll celebrate when we win.”