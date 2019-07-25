QUECHEE, Vt. — Bryson Richards shot a 3-under 69 on Wednesday to take the lead after the second round of the 90th New England Amateur Championship at the Quechee Club’s highland Course.
Richards, of Country Club of Barre, Vt., is at 5-under 139 after two days, one stroke ahead of day one leader Charlie Dubiel, from Cornell University and Old Sandwich (Mass.) Golf Club.
Richards, a native of Plainfield, Vt., and graduate of U-32, will attend the University of Rhode Island this fall and compete on the Rams’ golf team. On Wednesday, he birdied four holes, bogeyed one and earned par on everything else.
Dubiel suffered back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes and also bogeyed the par-5 18th hole.
Jeffrey Giguere, Bobby Leopold and Xavier Marcoux are tied for third at 3 under.
Jake Hollander of The Shattuck Golf Club in Jaffrey made the cut after shooting 74-74 (+4), which would have put him in a 10-way tie for 26th, but withdrew after Wednesday’s second round. Former N.H. State Am champ Matthew Paradis of Concord CC did not make the cut after shooting 76-80, 12-over-par.
Hanover Country Club’s Pat Pelletier, himself a former URI golfer, shot a 70 a day after a first-round 73. The Lebanon native is in a tie for 10th at 144, five behind Richards. He bogeyed the seventh and eighth holes and birdied the first, eighth and 18th holes.
Dillon Brown, one of three golfers tied with Pelletier, matched Richards with a 69 on Wednesday.
The three-round tournament concludes today, with the top 44 golfers in the field participating.