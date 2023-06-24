Lachy Barker held strong as play turned to the South Course at Brewtwood Golf Course in the second round of the 89th N.H. Open Championship on Friday.
The Ames, Iowa resident kept his spot atop the leaderboard, and after sharing that perch with three golfers on Thursday, stands alone through 36 holes after a 4-under 67 put him at 10-under heading into the final day of play.
The 24-year-old, originally from Willunga, Australia, is a 2022 grad of Iowa State. He got off to a scorching start on Friday, going 5-under on the front with birdies on No. 2, 3 & 8 with an eagle on the par-four fifth. He bogeyed the 11th and 17th but had a birdie on the par-three 12th to limit the damage on the back.
He’ll tee off at the North Course in the championship round Saturday morning at 8:57 a.m. alongside Brandon Berry (Great Falls, Va.) and Dylan McQueen (Tarpon Spring, Fla.) in pursuit of the tournament’s $10,000 winner’s purse. Both Berry and McQueen carded 5-under 66’s to push their way into the top three heading into the final day.
Dominic Piccirillo of North Las Vegas, Nev., had a round-low 6-under 65, pushing himself under the cutline at 3-over for the tournament.
Peterborough’s Jake Hollander sat right on the even-par cutline after a 2-under on Friday. He sits tied for 32nd and will tee off at 7:18 a.m.
Three amateurs pushed through to the final day, led by Atkinson’s Matthew Grover. He was 1-under for the second consecutive day. Justin Grondahl (1-under) of Jupiter, Fla., and Concord’s Joseph Bowker (even par) also made the cut.
Lincoln’s Matthew Paradis, who sat tied for the lead through 18 holes, remains the low score between remaining New Hampshire residents. He slipped Friday and carded a 4-over 75 and is tied for 20th.
Michael Kertrude of West Palm Beach, Fla., winner of the last N.H. Open at Bretwood in 2019, posted a 3-under and sits tied for 10th at 4-under for the tournament.
West Chesterfield-native C.J. Konkowski, club pro at Hartford Golf Club in Connecticut, missed the cut by one stroke. Other notables to miss the cut were Cameron Salo of New Ipswich (3-over), Michael Martel of New Ipswich (5-over), Jalen Rines (11-over), Chesterfield’s Ryan Kohler (12-over), Keene’s Sean Gavin (19-over), Alstead’s Gabe Roy (19-over), Walpole’s Mitchell Cormier (28-over). Jeff Beauregard of Austin, Texas, son of former longtime Hinsdale boys basketball coach Robin Beauregard, finished 17-over.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.