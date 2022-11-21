CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Senior forward Jeff Hunter followed up one huge double-double with another, piling up 21 points and 16 rebounds, and was joined by four other Owls in double-figures as the Keene State College men’s basketball team mashed No. 17 Marietta College 84-62 on Saturday night at Chadwick Court on the campus of Wabash College, finishing 2-0 at the 2022 Great Lakes Invitational.
After leading for the vast majority of the time in Friday’s night’s victory over Maryville College yet letting the Scots hang around until a late finishing push, KSC (4-0) asserted itself quickly less than 24 hours later and did not relent, comprehensively beating an opponent that reached the Final Four last year.
Spencer Aronson and Mason Jean Baptiste, two of the five Owls who scored in double-figures, connected on consecutive treys less than four minutes in to help KSC open an 11-4 advantage, and it is possible their only hiccup over the rest of the game came next, in which the Pioneers drew within two (15-13) at the 13:20 mark on a jumper by Addy Black.
A hiccup is all it was.
Barely over two minutes later, the lead was already back to nine, and it kept widening from there, with another three from Jean Baptiste making it 28-15 with 9:33 left in the opening half. Five minutes later, KSC’s lead was 20. At halftime it was 21, 45-24. Less than four minutes into the second half it was 28. In fact, the Owls’ lead was never lower than 20 at any point in the final 20 minutes, and reached as high as 33 (78-45) on a triple from Aronson with 6:14 to go.
It was a dominating first half for the Owls, who shot 50 percent (18-for-36), made 6-of-14 (43 percent) from three, and held Marietta to a 34 percent effort from the floor. KSC had only four turnovers in the opening 20 minutes and a season-low nine in the game while handing the Pioneers their second most lopsided loss in their last eight seasons.
Hunter almost had a double-double in the first half alone, putting up 13 points and eight rebounds, four on the offensive end. KSC out-rebounded Marietta 26-15 in the opening 20 minutes and 53-36 in the game. The Owl big man’s effort came on 9-of-16 shooting and just one night after he had 30 points (13-19 FG), 18 rebounds (six offensive), four blocks, and three steals.
While Hunter may have been the star of the show, the supporting cast turned the game into a runaway — quickly — with Aronson finishing with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting (4-of-7 from three) and Jean Baptiste an efficient 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting and 3-for-4 from three-point range. Octavio Brito (3-7 3-PT) had 11 points and six boards, while Jeric Cichon rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3-PT) and five rebounds.
Marietta was limited to just one double-figure scorer, as Danny Flood scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT) in nine second half minutes. Addy Black and David Sanford each finished with nine.
“I’m just really proud of the way our guys have gone about their business up to this point in the year, and this is a nice test for our program to play against some of the best,” said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain. “Really impressed with our response to that challenge.”
KSC will travel to Springfield College (1-3) for a 6 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday.
