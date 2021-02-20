It took until there was only 6:39 left in the game, but the Keene State men’s basketball team finally had its first lead.
And the late advantage stuck.
The Owls took down Rhode Island College, 103-88, on Saturday at Spaulding Gymnasium, after falling behind early, but climbing back into the game.
After freshman Mason Jean Baptiste tied the game on a wide-open three-pointer with just over seven minutes to go, and classmate Nate Siow gave them the lead, the Owls finished the game on a 20-7 run to move back into first place in the Little East Conference with a week and a half until the conference tournament.
“They bought into the concept of just not giving up anything easy,” said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain. “A number of different guys making the plays down the stretch to go on that run and open it up late.”
The win saw six different Owls score in double digits.
Sophomore Jeff Hunter led the way with a team-high 24 points and collected 16 rebounds.
“Jeff is just kind of our go-to leader,” Cain said. “He has a ton of growth that he can do on the court and as a leader, but I couldn’t be more impressed with the steps that he’s taken in both of those areas."
Siow scored 19 and Jean Baptiste scored 18, 14 of which came in the second half.
Both freshmen were critical in sparking the second-half comeback.
“Very impressed with those guys,” Cain said of his freshmen. “They’re good basketball players. They understand what it takes to be successful.”
Junior Jeric Cichon scored 14, senior James Anozie scored 12 and freshman Jordan Santos had 10.
“Great team effort,” Cain said. “It’s always great to see different guys have success. I think we’re very balanced and talented."
“I say it to the team every practice, ‘It could be anybody’s night,’ ” Hunter said. “Anybody on any given day can score 20.”
Keene State found itself down 10-0 before the crowd, if there was one, would’ve even been settled in.
“Two games in a row that I think we’ve come out flat,” Cain said. “But the second half, I thought we responded well.”
The Owls (5-1, 5-1 LEC) chipped away at that lead, but every time Keene State got close, the Anchormen (1-5, 1-5 LEC) had an answer.
Especially when the LEC’s leading scorer, Shion Darby, who had 24 points Saturday, starting to find his shot, it became increasingly difficult for the Owls to get over the hump.
But eventually, of course, they did.
“In the second half, all together, I think we were close to that breaking point,” Cain said. “In that last stretch, I thought that’s when we changed to stop giving up runaway layups, some of those second chance points that led to easy layups, and I think that was the difference.
“I’d like to see it for more than a 10-minute stretch, but [it] says a lot about our potential as a basketball team,” Cain added.
The comeback win was much needed to get the team back on track, after dropping its last game, as the conference tournament inches closer.
“It just took a little click for us to get together,” Hunter said. “It shouldn’t have taken us that long, but we did it and it felt good to feel it again, so I think we’re going to be in a good spot moving forward.”
The game featured two of the LEC’s leading scorers in Darby and Hunter. After Saturday, Darby is averaging 20.8 points per game and Hunter is averaging 19.7 points per game.
Hunter said it’s not something he spent a lot of time thinking about, though.
“We just like to get out there and have fun,” Hunter said. “We’ll talk a little bit back and forth just mess with each other, but at the end of the day it’s all love.”
The Owls visit Eastern Connecticut (4-2, 2-2) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in their regular season finale.