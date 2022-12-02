SEATTLE — Senior Javier Torres didn’t know when his opportunity was going to come.
But he practiced every day as if that opportunity would come the next. The backup goalie worked. And worked and worked and worked.
Then his opportunity came. In the biggest game of the season for the Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team, nonetheless.
While senior Kosta Maniatis — the team’s starting goalie for much of the year — couldn’t make the trip to Seattle for the NCAA Division II semifinal due to personal reasons, the Ravens turned to Torres to anchor the defense between the pipes in the team’s first semifinal appearance since 2011.
All of a sudden, a goalie with only six games under his belt this season was put in the spotlight.
And he helped lead the team to a 5-2 win over Lake Erie College in the semifinals Thursday. He allowed the two goals — one in garbage time — and recorded a save as the Ravens advanced to their first national championship game since 2007.
“I always work for this type of match,” Torres said. “Doesn’t matter if I’ve only played three or four matches. The most important thing is to be prepared, and I think that I did a pretty good job during my practices and during my matches. And now it’s my opportunity to play.”
He also got the start in the NCAA quarterfinals against Charleston (WV), where he made three saves in the 1-0 victory on Nov. 19. Maniatis was available to play in that game, but the coaching staff decided to start Torres, which occasionally happened throughout the season.
Now it’ll likely be Torres the rest of the way.
“I’m so happy, I’m so proud to have this opportunity,” Torres said. “For me, it’s amazing.”
Torres said he was “excited, but calm” when he got the news that he was going to be starting the national semifinal game. The Spain native — who’s been playing soccer since he was nine years old — knew he was prepared to step into the spotlight in this moment.
“For me, it’s work, work, work, work and always think that I can play the next match,” Torres said. “Don’t think: ‘OK, it’s not my opportunity and I’m not playing.’ You always have to think, ‘Next match, I will play.’ And if you don’t play, OK no problem. Next week, train again. Train as well. And at the end, you will have the opportunity.”
Torres is studying to be an electronic engineer and said part of the reason he decided to enroll at Franklin Pierce was the opportunity to pursue his academics in addition to being part of a top-tier soccer program.
Both academics and athletics could be potential career options for Torres, and he said he hopes to have to make the difficult choice down the road between pursuing a career in engineering and playing professional soccer.
If he is presented with the option to choose between the two …
“We’ll see in the future. You never know what will happen,” he said. “It’s so hard to decide. I hope to have the two options.”
But first things first. Torres and the Ravens still have one more game to play this season. Franklin Pierce plays CSU-Pueblo for the Division II national title Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.
“The team is so prepared for this match, and I think everyone feels the same: that we are a special group,” Torres said. “In the future, I think that we’ll value this season more than now. Now we are very focused in practice, in the matches. But in the future, we will see this season is perfect. We will see [Saturday] if it’s perfect. One word to describe this season is ‘amazing.’ ”
