Young fans run across the field to participate in the seventh inning stretch dash, between the sixth and seventh innings, during the SwampBats’ game against North Adams Wednesday evening at Alumni Field.
Garrett Rice (24) of the SwampBats dives safely back onto first base during the Swamp Bats’ game against North Adams Wednesday evening at Alumni Field.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
Young fans run across the field to participate in the seventh inning stretch dash, between the sixth and seventh innings, during the SwampBats’ game against North Adams Wednesday evening at Alumni Field.
The Keene SwampBats dropped their third straight game Wednesday night, falling to the North Adams SteepleCats, 9-5, at home at Alumni Field.
The SwampBats went down early once again, as the SteepleCats got it going early, cracking four solo homeruns, and never looking back.
After giving up the first two early homeruns, the Bats’ pitching staff got some immediate support from Dan Covino, who launched his first homerun of the summer deep into right field, tying the game at two.
The SwampBats would enter the 6th inning trailing 5-2, when Jackson Ross continued his power surge through the NECBL by jacking a two-run shot that went 103 mph off the lumber and bringing the Bats within just a run entering the final third of the game.
But the big blow came in the top of the seventh inning as the SteepleCats drove in four runs, and that would inevitably be too much for the SwampBats to recover from, leaving the final score at 9-5.
The SwampBats have now lost three straight games, and after an initial 4-0 start to the season, they now fall to 4-3 on the young season.
The SwampBats remain home Thursday for a rematch against the Vermont Mountaineers. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Keene’s Alumni Field.