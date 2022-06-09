It started raining in the top of the fifth.
It started raining runs in the bottom of the frame.
And then came the deluge.
Oh, the rain stopped after about 15 minutes, but there was no reining in the bats of the Keene SwampBats for the rest of Thursday night. The Bats scored 18 runs over the final four frames, making mincemeat of what had been a pitchers’ duel the first half of the game. Keene romped to a 19-4 victory over the Winnipesaukee Muskrats before 763 fans at Alumni Field, its second straight win to open the season.
The offensive uprising featured a seven-run fifth, three-run sixth, five-run seventh and three-run eighth. Several SwampBats swung some heavy lumber, none more so than Jackson Ross. Batting cleanup, the designated hitter went 3-for-6 with two home runs, six RBIs and four runs scored.
“He hit rockets tonight,” Coach Shaun McKenna said.
Second baseman Dan Covino had three hits, while Tony Santa Maria and Colin Wetterau had two hits in Keene’s 16-hit attack. Carter Mathison (3 runs scored) and Garrett Rice (4 RBIs) also homered. Rice, the team’s first baseman, aided a pitching staff still missing some big arms by tossing a scoreless ninth.
Though the season is a mere 18 innings old, McKenna said it’s certainly off to a positive start. “Definitely,” he said. “I’m happy.”
Michael Ross, the brother of Jackson Ross, set the tone Wednesday in the opener with his five innings of one-hit pitching, and Thursday night’s starter did the same. Lefty Vincent Spizzoucco out of Central Connecticut State allowed just one hit over six innings and walked only one. Remarkably, he threw only 44 pitches through the first five innings.
“I was hitting my spots and threw a lot of strikes,” said Spizzoucco, citing his slider as being particularly effective. “If a lefty came up, he was getting nothing but sliders.”
McKenna said Spizzoucco had three pitches working and his command was spot-on. “Outstanding. He kept it down all night. He really, really, really was outstanding.”
Ditto, reliever Caden Leonard out of Kent State, who put out a bases-loaded fire in the top of the seventh and pitched a clean eighth. William Flanagan struggled with his control in the seventh, walking five in one-third of an inning, leading to Winnipesaukee’s four runs.
It closed the gap to 11-4 at the time, but Ross’ second homer of the night — a line drive down the left-field line — doused any momentum the Muskrats may have had. Though there were no arguments, the home run was somewhat controversial, as the umpires weren’t sure if it went over the fence or actually through the fence. They eventually ruled it hit the top of the fence and went over.
Mathison followed with a home run way over the scoreboard in right-center that disappeared into the night.
Through two games Keene’s pitching has been superb and the offense has roared to life. The third critical criteria for a solid team is defense, and the Bats are showing that as well. Middle infielders Covini (second base) and Paxton Tomaini (shortstop) have been particularly sharp with their glove work and range. Tomaini will play for Coach Jayson King, who built Franklin Pierce into a Division II power, at Dayton next year.
“This is such a great place to play,” Tomaini said. “There’s great people and a great environment. I’m thrilled to be here.”
He has certainly caught the attention of Keene’s fans with his choice of walk-up music — Dean Martin’s 1953 hit, “That’s Amore.” Wearing a headband with the colors of the Italian flag, Tomaini said he comes from a big Italian family on Long Island and he’s been using that song as his walk-up music since high school in honor of his father who loves Dean Martin.
Around the horn: Keene plays its first road game Friday night against Mystic at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Conn. It was built in 1995 as the home of the New York Yankees Double A affiliate and today is home to both Mystic and the Norwich Sea Unicorns of the Futures Baseball League. The Bats return home Saturday against the Bristol Blues at 6:30 p.m. C&S Wholesale Grocers is the sponsor and the night traditionally draws one of the largest crowds of the season … The Serenity Center and Internet provider Fidium were Thursday’s sponsors. … The recognition of staff from School Administrative District 29 continued with Keene Middle School Athletic Director Eric Fazio throwing out the first pitch. PA announcer Walt Kilburn quipped, “His favorite baseball team unfortunately is the New York Yankees.” … The first 100 fans received a free “gig-a-dog” and a water bottle. The first 100 fans Saturday will receive a SwampBats 25th anniversary foam finger.