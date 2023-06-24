Safe to say, Lachy Barker will remember his first visit to New Hampshire quite fondly.
The 24-year-old Australian who played at Iowa State and resides in Ames, Iowa, captured the Granite State's top golf prize, winning the 89th New Hampshire Open Championship on Saturday at Bretwood Golf Course.
Barker carded a 5-under 67 to finish off the three-day tournament at 15-under.
Not a minute after he retrieved his ball from the bottom of the cup on the 18th green of the North Course, the heavens opened up with a torrential rain. After two days of picture perfect weather, the rain held off just long enough in the end.
It seemed even the things that weren't in Barker's control Saturday went his way.
And what was in his control, he handled with grace and finesse. Barker carded only six bogeys across three rounds on the 36-hole course, making 17 birdies and two eagles in the tournament.
He posted a 5-under front nine in the second round on the South Course on Friday, and a 4-under back nine back on the North Course to close out Saturday's win.
"I've been so impressed by just the natural beauty of the place, it's amazing," said Barker. "Both courses sort of have sections. You have the clubhouse area where it's a little more wide open. Then you get into the, I call it the creek-y, forest-y part, where driving is such a premium. You really need different parts of your game to be on at different times. So it's a very unique and different challenge that I really enjoyed."
Brandon Berry (Great Falls, Va.) finished second at 12-under for the tournament. Steven DiLisio of Swampscott, Mass., holed out for eagle on the 18th to claim third place at 11-under.
Lachy entered Saturday with a two-stroke lead over Berry and Matt Oshrine (Baltimore, Md.). Oshrine was 3-under on the front Saturday, and trailed Barker by just one stroke as the final grouping made the turn.
Barker responded with haste. He birdied the par fours at 10, 11 and 12. After a bogey on the island par-three 13th, he birdied the 14th.
Oshrine cooled with an even-par on the back nine to finish fourth at 10-under.
Berry rallied with three consecutive birdies on 13, 14 and 15 to sit two strokes back headed to the final three holes. But Barker birdied the par five 17th after reaching the green in two to take a commanding three-stroke lead with the clubhouse in view.
He played the short 378-yard par-four 18th safe with an iron off the tee and an approach shot above the pin about 12 feet from the cup. He two-putted with ease to claim the week's $10,000 prize.
It's his first professional win stateside. His first professional win came last month at the PGA of Australia's PNG Open. He played a couple of events in Asia and a pro-am in Iowa before his former college teammate Danny Daniels (2-under, tied for 21st) suggested he join him in this week's Open.
"I haven't played a big heap of golf since [my first win]," said Lachy, "But isn't it funny it happens once and then you put yourself in a position to do it again and you've got a little bit of that 'I have done this before, I can finish it up again,' feeling."
Barker, who graduated from Iowa State in 2022 and turned pro, splits his time between Iowa and his native Adelaide. He'll be stateside for the next couple of months and will next try to qualify for the John Deere Classic in Illinois.
Michael Kartrude of West Palm Beach, Fla., the winner of the last N.H. Open held at Bretwood in 2019, tied for fifth at 8-under with Dylan MacQueen (Tarpon Springs, Fla.) and Sam Goldenring (Florham Park, N.J.).
Matthew Paradis of Lincoln was the top New Hampshire finisher. He carded a 2-under Saturday to finish 4-under, tied for 16th. Peterborough's Jake Hollander tied for 31st at 1-over.
Matt Grover of Atkinson was the top amateur finisher at 1-under, tied for 25th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.