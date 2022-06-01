SWANZEY — It’s maybe not the opponent they originally thought they’d face, but that doesn’t really matter.
This is the playoffs.
The Monadnock softball team was originally slated to host Fall Mountain in the first round of the NHIAA Division III tournament but found out Tuesday evening that it will instead be hosting Mascenic after the Wildcats were disqualified from the postseason.
It was a surprise — to say the least — but the Huskies are ready to adjust.
“We’re ready for any competition we get,” said senior Grace LeClair. “We just want to win everything. We want to win every game. We want to stay in as long as possible. … Our Day 1 goal was taking it game-by-game to make it to the championships.”
The Huskies, who advanced to last year’s semifinals, start the journey again Wednesday in Swanzey.
Monadnock earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament, finishing with a 13-4 regular season record, including a nine-game winning streak at the beginning of May.
Now the mindset shifts. It’s do-or-die from here on out.
“It definitely brings up the nerves for some of the younger girls,” LeClair said. “The girls that have had the experience of playoffs understand how it goes and the level of play that you have to meet in order to do well.”
Monadnock’s lineup has a little bit of everything and is a relatively young group, with three juniors (Shawn Bixby, Emma Loudermilk, Julia Hoden), one sophomore (Eliza Harwood) and two freshmen (Cainen Avery, Shaylee Branon) all seeing consistent playing time.
“We’re all confident now that we’ve seen how we’ve progressed,” said Avery, the team’s starting catcher. “All the younger girls have the older girls to look up to. They’re accepting and welcoming. They have our backs and it’s nice.”
LeClair and fellow senior Madison Swett have led the way all year.
Swett had a team-high .571 batting average during the regular season with 26 RBIs. Avery was second on the team with a .516 batting average and LeClair finished the regular season with a .431 batting average.
LeClair is also the team’s ace and holds a 10-4 record with a 1.97 ERA in 88.2 innings pitched.
“We’re definitely excited,” LeClair said. “I’m excited. I’m really excited. I like tournaments. … It’s so much more intense.”
Despite losing the last two games of the regular season — to Hopkinton and Campbell, respectively, and both playoff teams as well — the Huskies’ confidence isn’t rattled.
“We need to keep our chins up. Attitude always comes first,” LeClair said. “If you keep have a good attitude, you’ll play well. … But we have to keep our fundamentals intact, keep working hard. We have to make sure we execute every play. We just need to play how we know how. When we play how we know how, I think we’re unbeatable.”
“Everyone has to stay up in the dugout and everything,” Avery said. “Not let little mistakes bother us. That’s what brings teams down. Keeping ourselves up and focusing on the fundamentals and the little things.”
The Huskies only played Mascenic once during the regular season, a 5-1 win in Swanzey that saw LeClair pitch a gem: seven innings, one run (none earned) on just two hits with eight strikeouts.
It was the eighth win of Monadnock’s nine-game win streak.
Now, the Huskies will have to put together a four-game win streak to get to where they want to be.
“We’ve improved a lot over the season,” Avery said. “The team is actually starting to see that and feel confident about that. We all have each other’s back and we know we can actually do this.”
Monadnock’s first-round game against Mascenic (6-8) is currently scheduled for a 4 p.m. first pitch, weather permitting.