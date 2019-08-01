Nick Nadeau was consistent, if not spectacular, at the New Hampshire Boys Junior Championship golf tournament, which concluded Wednesday at Beaver Meadow in Concord.
The Bretwood member, 17, shot rounds of 77-78-78 to place 12th overall in a field of 16 that made the cut to play in the final round. Nadeau was 17-over par in all. The winner, Jack Pepin of Atkinson Resort & Country Club, shot a final-round 71 to win by three over Colin McCaigue of Amherst, who also shot 71 Wednesday.
Matthew Gover, also of Atkinson, finished third, four back. He shot 71 in his first round, to match the low score of the event.
Another Bretwood member, Izzy Avilez, finished eighth in the first flight, shooting rounds of 83-79-81. Thomas Murdough of Bald Peak won that flight by four shots. He shot his best round of the three days Wednesday, a 74.
Jason Howe of Concord CC shot a final-round 78 to claim the first flight crown by two shots.